Alliance for Decision Education Announces Forecasting the Future 2025 Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit leading the effort to integrate decision-making skills into K-12 education, is hosting Forecasting the Future 2025, a free, online tournament designed to help middle and high school students sharpen their decision-making skills by forecasting outcomes of current real-world events. Open to U.S.-based students ages 13-19, the tournament will begin on March 31, 2025 and run for six weeks with weekly questions. Registration is open until March 30, 2025.

Students will sharpen their decision-making and data analysis skills by spotting patterns, avoiding common thinking traps and predicting outcomes — skills useful both in the competition and everyday life. The tournament’s gamified approach makes learning engaging, integrating knowledge across subjects to foster critical thinking. Plus, participation enhances college applications, showcasing students’ commitment to learning and growth.

As 2024 participant Tasnim D. shared, "Participating in the tournament has definitely influenced how I make decisions and solve problems in my daily life. I’ve learned to break down problems into smaller steps and think through the process carefully instead of rushing to a solution."

Last year, 480 students from 22 states participated, engaging in forecasting topics related to music, sports, movies and more. Prizes for the tournament include $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and third place (two prizes), $500 for fourth and fifth place (two prizes), $100 Amazon gift cards for sixth through tenth place and $50 Amazon gift cards for eleventh through fortieth place.

Forecasting aligns with each of the Decision Education K-12 Learning Domains , which were established by a group of educators, scientists, and researchers. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers 2024 Job Outlook Report , more than 88% of US companies first look for problem-solving skills (such as decision-making) when hiring. These skills are crucial for making data-driven decisions in today’s world, where the ability to interpret data and predict outcomes is increasingly important.

Learn more about the opportunity & register here: alliancefordecisioneducation.org/teach/forecasting-tournaments/

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. Co-founded by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making Annie Duke, Ph.D. , the organization is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates . The Alliance partners with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit our website at AllianceForDecisionEducation.org , or follow us on X , TikTok , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Media Contact

Ivy McDaniels

Communications Director

ivy@alliancefordecisioneducation.org

(610) 668-1484