LVGEA Unveils Redesigned Website Making Relocating to Las Vegas Easier Than Ever for Businesses

Las Vegas, NV, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has launched its newly redesigned website, LVGEA.org. This overhaul focuses on the business experience in Las Vegas, emphasizing Southern Nevada’s dynamic community and robust economic opportunities for businesses looking to expand to the region.

“We built this updated platform to serve the needs of those considering relocation or expansion, showcasing both the business advantages and the exceptional quality of life our city has to offer,” said Betsy Fretwell, Interim CEO of LVGEA. “Outdated perceptions about living and doing business in Las Vegas still linger, and our redesigned website confronts them head-on.”

Key enhancements and features of the revamped website include the following:

City Check Tool:

City Check is a custom-built, data-driven research tool that compares the long-term cost savings and quality-of-life benefits of doing business in the Las Vegas Valley versus other cities across 23 economic and lifestyle metrics. With regularly updated data, powered by Applied Analysis, City Check enables companies to generate custom reports and download them as PDFs.

“We’re excited to introduce City Check as a data-backed tool to help educate business leaders outside of Las Vegas,” said Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis. “The tool helps companies make informed decisions about relocating or expanding into our region and helps them get to know the real Las Vegas through real-time reports.”

Business Relocation Focus:

To ensure quick and easy access to the most relevant information for business leaders, LVGEA has:

Introduced a streamlined navigation bar for our most-searched topics

Added video testimonials from executives who’ve successfully made the move

Expanded content to showcase our region’s startup ecosystem and talent pipeline

Enhanced Video Content:

LVGEA’s homepage now features a two-minute video in which local industry leaders explain why they chose Las Vegas as their business location. Additional videos on the Doing Business Here and Living Here pages serve as valuable assets for companies considering moving to the Las Vegas region.

LVGEA’s website redesign is the product of a strategic collaboration with The Abbi Agency, a Nevada-based integrated marketing firm. Through in-depth research—including competitor analysis and direct consultations with site selectors, community partners, and businesses that have relocated to the region—The Abbi Agency developed a site that seamlessly blends cutting-edge design with intuitive functionality. The result is a digital experience that embodies the Las Vegas Valley’s forward-thinking, can-do spirit, allowing prospective businesses to envision their future in the region with confidence.

To explore LVGEA’s new website, click here.

###

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024-2025. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.