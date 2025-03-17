Saudia’s Distinct USPs Redefining Global Travel

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global business hub, driven by advancements in infrastructure, technology, and tourism that continue to attract significant international investment. Its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa enhances trade opportunities, while business-friendly reforms—including regulatory easing and foreign investment incentives—further boost its appeal. In 2025, the Kingdom’s prominence as a business destination will reach new heights with the full opening of Red Sea International Airport improving connectivity and the development of NEOM drawing increased global attention. As Saudi cities gain greater influence on the world stage and more airlines expand routes to the Kingdom, Saudia, the national flag carrier, stands out with a unique set of offerings that distinguish it from its competitors.

Founded in 1945, Saudia has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines, offering a vast network of over 100 destinations from its primary hub in Jeddah.

Renowned for its innovation and customer-centric approach, the below offerings showcase why Saudia is the preferred choice for business travellers to discover Saudia Arabia and beyond.

1. Global Connectivity



Saudia operates over 530 daily flights, connecting more than 100 destinations across four continents. In 2024, the airline significantly expanded its network, introducing new routes to Phuket, Thailand —while strengthening codeshare partnerships with leading carriers such as AEGEAN Airlines, Kenya Airways, Virgin Atlantic, ITA Airways, and Delta Airlines. These collaborations have enhanced access to major economic centres, including New York, Los Angeles, and Paris. This goes in addition to its already extensive network, with Saudia offering direct flights to the world’s top business hubs, including London, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Frankfurt, ensuring seamless travel for business professionals. Additionally, the Saudia visa programme enables guests to book their journeys digitally and enjoy a stopover in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours before continuing to their destination.

2. First-Rate Business Class Cabins







Saudia’s Business Class is designed for business travellers, offering comfort and a productive environment. The spacious seats, with generous recline and legroom, adjustable headrests and ergonomic design provide added comfort and support, especially on long flights. Features include a fully flat bed, a 17-inch HD screen for entertainment, and free Wi-Fi. Furthermore, for its upcoming Airbus A321 XLR aircraft, expected to arrive in 2026, Saudia will introduce a new Business Class suite, offering enhanced privacy with a rear shield and a sliding door, plus an 18-inch IFE screen.

Additionally, a comprehensive seat retrofit program with an aim to enhance both functionality and aesthetics, is planned for Saudia’s current Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleet, starting in late 2025 and concluding by late 2027. The Business Class cabin across Saudia’s wide-body fleet will all consist of private suites, ensuring an elevated and comfortable travel experience for Saudia guests.

3. AI-Driven Solutions



Embracing the digital age, Saudia recently launched its groundbreaking digital platform, the Travel Companion, powered by advanced artificial intelligence. The innovative service offers personalised and tailored solutions to meet individual preferences and needs, providing search results from trusted and authenticated sources and utilises image-supported responses. By consolidating concierge services—including hotel reservations, transportation, dining and activities—into a single, intuitive platform, Saudia assists flyers through the whole travel process. Industry forecasts suggest that such AI-driven enhancements will be a leading trend in 2025 to soon become the norm, positioning Saudia as a true pioneer in the digital transformation of the aviation industry.

4. Efficient Travel



Saudia guarantees efficient and timely travel, ranking first globally in departure on-time performance (OTP) for 2024, with a punctuality rate of 88.82%, according to the independent aviation tracking site Cirium. The airline also achieved second place in global arrival on-time performance, with a rate of 86.35%. With a consistent and proven track record of timely travel, Saudia is a reliable and efficient choice for flyers to reach their chosen destinations.

5. Innovative Dining



Saudia immerses guests in the rich experience of Saudi culture throughout their journey, proudly showcasing the essence of the Kingdom’s heritage. Through an extraordinary culinary experience, passengers are invited to explore the history of Saudi cuisine, with time-honoured dishes that reflect the country’s identity. These include Kabsa—a spiced rice creation with succulent chicken or tender lamb—and Jareesh, a traditional cracked wheat delicacy. Coffee is integral to every region of the Kingdom and is one of the long-standing symbols of Saudi hospitality. As the coffee is poured from the dallah, the warm aromas of cardamom, saffron and cloves, invite travellers to settle in for the journey. Furthermore, adding a distinctive touch to in-flight dining, Saudia’s renowned In Flight Chefs ensure that business class guests receive a restaurant-quality experience. These skilled culinary professionals oversee meal preparation and presentation, offering personalised service and the flexibility to tailor dishes to individual preferences.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.co



Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bc342f1-41db-4233-9d74-93d67007e4f9