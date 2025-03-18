Nymi Band 4 integrates with Fingerprints for secure, biometric authentication in rugged environments

Toronto, Canada and Gothenburg, Sweden – March 18, 2025 – Fingerprints, a global leader in biometric technology, has partnered with Nymi on their latest Nymi Band 4, a water-resistant biometric wristband designed for secure, passwordless authentication in hands-on work environments like pharmaceutical manufacturing, cleanrooms, and industrial facilities.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in biometric authentication solutions by providing a user-friendly Multi-Factor Authentication option for non-office workers who are often sharing terminals or wearing PP in compliance-driven workflows.

A Smarter Authentication Solution for Deskless Workers

Traditional authentication methods—passwords, keycards, and even other biometrics—are inconvenient, insecure, or non-compliant for many deskless workers. The Nymi Band 4 tackles this problem by leveraging Fingerprints' advanced biometric systems to offer a seamless, hands-free experience where workers authenticate once to their band via fingerprint and can access enterprise applications, systems, and IT/OT networks through a contactless tap. By engineering a rugged wristband that securely utilizes biometrics for persistent identity and can withstand demanding work, the Nymi Band 4 enhances regulatory compliance, data integrity, operational efficiency, and worker satisfaction across critical industries.

Key Features of the Nymi Band 4:

Biometric Authentication : Utilizes Fingerprints' state-of-the-art fingerprint sensor for quick and reliable user verification.

: Utilizes Fingerprints' state-of-the-art fingerprint sensor for quick and reliable user verification. Continuous Authentication: Ensures persistent user identity, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Ensures persistent user identity, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Combines biometric data with other authentication factors for enhanced security.

Combines biometric data with other authentication factors for enhanced security. Enterprise Integration: Compatible with existing enterprise systems and applications, providing a smooth deployment.

Compatible with existing enterprise systems and applications, providing a smooth deployment. Enhanced User Experience: Eliminates password entry and prioritizes user privacy.

Eliminates password entry and prioritizes user privacy. On-Device Controls: Touch-based gestures through the Fingerprints’ sensor, like for labelling and data wiping, provide easy navigation.

Built for High-Security, Compliance-Driven Industries

Pharmaceuticals: Secure e-signatures, digital workflows, and FDA/EMA compliance. Nymi is already trusted by 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Secure e-signatures, digital workflows, and FDA/EMA compliance. Nymi is already trusted by 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical manufacturers. Manufacturing: Handsfree access control and authentication for workers in high-security areas, enhancing operational efficiency.

Handsfree access control and authentication for workers in high-security areas, enhancing operational efficiency. Healthcare: Secure access to patient records and medical equipment, ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations.

Secure access to patient records and medical equipment, ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations. Aerospace & Defense: Secure authentication for personnel working in rugged environments.

"We’ve really valued our partnership with Nymi over the years and it’s great to see Fingerprints' biometric technology selected again for the Nymi Band 4. This collaboration represents our push in wearable authentication solutions, providing our customers with unparalleled security and convenience for passwordless, Multi-Factor Authentication applications across key industries."

-- Adam Philpott, CEO at Fingerprint Cards AB

“With the Nymi Band 4, our goal was to create a biometric wearable authenticator that is both easy to use and rugged enough for demanding environments like manufacturing shop floors and cleanrooms. Partnering with Fingerprints has been key to achieving this, and together, we’re leading the frontier of passwordless security for deskless workers in IT and OT environments.”

-- Gregor Simeonov, Director of Hardware at Nymi

For more information about the Nymi Band 4 and how it can transform your workplace authentication, visit www.nymi.com to schedule a demo today.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Nymi:

Nymi, a subsidiary of Innominds, is a pioneer in wearable authentication solutions, delivering innovative, passwordless technology that empowers deskless workers in IT/OT environments. The Nymi Band™ offers a secure, handsfree experience that seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications, systems, and networks. By combining biometric, continuous, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities, the Nymi Band supports robust security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency—all while enhancing worker satisfaction.

