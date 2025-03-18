Press Release

Nokia unveils two mass-market 25G PON residential fiber ONTs, making large-scale multi-gig and 10G+ viable and affordable

New indoor modems deliver speeds up to 20x faster than current gigabit solutions.

25G PON technology is the most cost-effective way to deliver multi-gig and 10G+ residential services, ensuring that advertised speeds can be delivered to all subscribers simultaneously.

25G PON modems have now reached the right price point for residential mass-market deployment.





18 March 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Nokia today announced the launch of two new 25G PON fiber modems designed to deliver mass-market, high-speed residential connectivity. The indoor fiber modems provide speeds up to 20 times faster than existing gigabit solutions. 25G PON works on the same fiber network and equipment that operators already use to deliver GPON and 10G PON services. This allows operators to quickly and cost-effectively increase speeds on their network and get the most out of their Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) investment.



Demand for multi-gigabit services is growing, moving beyond the enterprise into the home where end-users seek high-speed connectivity for cloud applications, gaming, remote work, and Wi-Fi 7. With 25G PON, operators can turn multi-Gig and 10G+ into mass-market services and know they can reliably deliver advertised speeds to all subscribers, all the time. This proven technology is used by 17 operators, including Google Fiber, Frontier, and Hong Kong Broadband. It provides an easy, cost-effective way to address residential demand for faster broadband speeds.

The two new residential 25G PON fiber modems complement Nokia’s growing 25G PON portfolio, which includes the Lightspan FX, DF and MF fiber access platforms (OLTs), a 25G PON ONT designed for enterprise applications, and the industry’s first 25G PON sealed fiber access node for cable operators.

“To support next-gen power users, operators must build future-ready broadband networks that scale beyond 10G. As technology advances, higher-capacity solutions like 25G PON are emerging as a simple, cost-effective way to meet tomorrow’s connectivity demands. With growing competition, differentiation, time-to-market, and scalability will remain critical for providers to stay ahead,” said Jaimie Lenderman, principal analyst at Omdia.

“We are investing in all next generation PON technologies including 10/25/50/100G PON, to give operators the best option to meet their needs and their business goals. 25G PON is a proven technology that can be easily activated on our existing 10G XGS-PON solutions. We have close to 2 million 25G-capable ports in the field already. These new 25G PON fiber modems provide a simple, efficient way to boost capacity and stay ahead of growing demands,” said Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia.

