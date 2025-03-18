KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 18 MARCH 2025 AT 10.00 (EET)

Kalmar and APM Terminals continue collaboration with large order for straddle carrier fleet modernisation at MedPort Tangier

Kalmar has signed an agreement with APM Terminals to modernise 32 Kalmar straddle carriers operating at MedPort Tangier in Morocco. The large order was booked in Kalmar’s Q1 2025 order intake, with the modernisation programme scheduled to begin in Q2 2025 and be completed by the end of Q1 2026.

Opened in 2019, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is a transshipment terminal located at the Tanger Med 2 port complex. The terminal serves the major shipping routes between Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Far East and complements the APM Terminals Tangier facility at the Tanger Med 1 port complex.

The modernisation comprises a midlife refurbishment programme delivered under Kalmar Modernisation Services offering. The programme will extend the operational service life of the equipment, enhancing safety and optimising performance, productivity and reliability.

Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, West Med Hub Terminals, APM Terminals: “Our partnership with Kalmar at MedPort Tangier has gone from strength to strength, and our Kalmar straddle carrier fleet has played a key role in the advancement of the terminal. The comprehensive modernisation programme supports our commitment to continuous improvement and world-class customer service.”

Thomas Malmborg, President, Kalmar Services: “We are delighted to continue our long-term collaboration with APM Terminals at MedPort Tangier. Reliability, safety and productivity are the hallmarks of Kalmar equipment, and this modernisation programme will ensure that the straddle carrier fleet continues to add value for APM Terminals for many years to come.”

