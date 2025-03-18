New WSO2 API Management Offerings Harness AI for Greater Productivity and Governance

Austin, TX and Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- API management plays a central role in enabling applications and digital services to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Today WSO2 is empowering software developers to gain new levels of productivity and governance in creating and managing AI APIs with its latest API management offerings: the latest release of its market-leading, open-source WSO2 API Manager software and new Bijira AI API management software as a service (SaaS).

The newest release of WSO2 API Manager has been rearchitected for AI-driven API governance and compliance, AI API management, multi-gateway management and federation, and extended Kubernetes-native API gateway support, among other features. Bijira significantly expands upon and replaces Choreo for API Management to serve as an AI API management SaaS that brings the latest capabilities of WSO2 API Manager to a robust, proven cloud environment. WSO2 is demonstrating the latest WSO2 API Manager and Bijira offerings and their AI capabilities at WSO2Con 2025, which runs March 18-20, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

“Organizations are increasingly modernizing their digital API ecosystems to innovate new classes of intelligent applications and services faster while reinforcing best practices,” said Christopher Davey, WSO2 vice president and general manager – API management. “With our rearchitected open-source WSO2 API Manager release and new Bijira AI API management SaaS, we’re helping enterprise software developers to meet their evolving needs by utilizing AI-assisted API management while ensuring security, scalability and governance.”

AI-Driven API Governance and AI Gateway

WSO2 API Manager and Bijira now deliver AI-driven capabilities for automating API governance and creating APIs, as well as more effectively managing AI APIs.

AI-Powered, Automated API governance: API sprawl and inconsistent governance are major challenges for large organizations. Building on WSO2’s traditional governance capabilities, the new AI Governance feature uses generative AI to automatically ensure API compliance with organizational policies and industry standards. It interprets documentation, standards and specifications and then scans API designs to find inconsistencies and violations. By reducing the time needed to create and maintain complex rulesets, it enhances scalability and the ability to adapt to evolving compliance needs to ensure a consistent and secure API ecosystem.

Expanded AI Gateway: WSO2’s AI Gateway capability (formerly called Egress API Management) provides visibility and control over third-party APIs for AI services and large language models (LLMs). It has now been expanded to include multi-model backend support—becoming one of the first solutions to allow seamless, dynamic routing of AI API requests between OpenAI, Microsoft Azure OpenAI, and Mistral models. APIs can intelligently select the best AI model based on cost, availability or performance, optimizing response times and reducing expenses. The AI Gateway capability is available with WSO2 gateway runtimes managed by WSO2 API Manager.

AI API Design Assistant: WSO2 API Manager and Bijira enable faster, more efficient API design by using WSO2 Copilot to enable natural language-based API creation, Swagger user interface visualization, and interactive refinement for REST, GraphQL, and AsyncAPIs.

Centralized Control with WSO2 API Manager

WSO2 API Manager is WSO2’s comprehensive, industry-leading platform for full lifecycle API management, executing 60 trillion-plus transactions each year. The open-source software maximizes deployment flexibility, since it can run on-premises, in the cloud, or within a hybrid environment. With this latest release, WSO2 API Manager introduces a componentized architecture that combines centralized control with flexible API gateway management to meet organizations’ evolving needs.

Unified Control Plane: The new WSO2 API Control Plane (WOS2 ACP) provides a single interface for designers, consumers and operations for visibility of the entire API lifecycle, across all gateways in the ecosystem. This results in enhanced governance, security, and overall management capabilities across the API ecosystem. WSO2 ACP complements WSO2 API Manager’s gateways: WSO2 Universal Gateway (formerly WSO2 API Gateway) featuring built-in mediation, WSO2 Kubernetes Gateway (formerly WSO2 API platform for Kubernetes) for Kubernetes-native API management, and WSO2 Immutable Gateway (formerly WSO2 API Microgateway) for offline and edge use cases.

Gateway Federation and Multi-Gateway Management: The combination of ACP and an extensive connector architecture enables developers to manage federated third-party gateways, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) API Gateway and Solace, in addition to API gateways from WSO2.

B2B API Management with Organization Support: WSO2 API Manager enhances its comprehensive role-based access control with hierarchical API access and organization-specific API policies to manage APIs across B2B scenarios with complex organizational structures and hierarchies. This gives enterprises far greater flexibility in deploying an API management platform that fits the entire business, not the other way around.

Bijira AI API Management SaaS

Bijira by WSO2 is a next-generation, AI-native API management solution designed for the cloud native era. Combining the comprehensive capabilities of WSO2 API Manager and Choreo for API Management, it offers a developer-friendly approach to API lifecycle management, enabling seamless governance, automation, and optimization. At the same time, Bijira goes beyond traditional API SaaS offerings by providing greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation to modern enterprises.

WSO2 API Manager Features in the Cloud: Bijira incorporates the API lifecycle management functionality of WSO2 API Manager, including features from the newest release: AI-powered API governance, AI-driven API creation, support for federated gateways and multi-gateway management, and B2B API management.

Unified API Gateway and Data Plane Control: Like WSO2 API Manager, Bijira also provides a unified control plane, enabling organizations to manage APIs across cloud and private data planes, ensuring centralized policy enforcement and streamlined operations.

Robust SaaS Environment: Building on Choreo for API Management SaaS technology, Bijira facilitates self-service and delivers the robust functionality organizations expect, including built-in continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps support, zero trust security, and secret management. Additionally, it offers support for organizations and projects with configurable roles, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployment, and observability and usage insights.

Availability and Support

WSO2 API Manager 4.5 open-source software and the Bijira AI API management SaaS are now generally available. More details are covered in today’s API management product blog posts - WSO2 API Manager and Bijira . Additionally, developers and other technology professionals can visit WSO2’s website to download WSO2 API Manager 4.5 and try Bijira for free.