Critical One Announces Appointment of Award-Winning Geologist to Board of Directors

Chet Idziszek, Former Chief Geologist of Howells Lake Antimony Gold Project, Joins Team as Independent Director

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (“Critical One” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) announces the appointment of Chet Idziszek as an independent Board member, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Chet Idziszek to our team,” said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. “Chet has deep experience and insight regarding our Howells Lake Antimony Gold Project as the former chief geologist overseeing all aspects of the exploration. He will be invaluable as we grow our business and pursue the development of this unique project with significant historical resources.”

Mr. Idziszek holds a Master of Applied Sciences degree from McGill University and has worked as an exploration geologist and exploration executive with numerous international mining companies for over 40 years.

In 1990, he received the “Mining Man of the Year” award from The Northern Miner in recognition of his vital role in discovering and developing the Eskay Creek gold deposit in Canada. Mr. Idziszek also received the “Bill Dennis – Prospector of the Year Award” from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in 1994, in recognition of the major role he played in the discovery and development of the Eskay Creek gold deposit as well as for his leadership of Adrian Resources during its exploration and development of the Petaquilla copper, gold, silver and molybdenum deposits in the Republic of Panama. These deposits contain over 4 billion tonnes of mineral resources, now called “Cobra Panama” and owned by First Quantum Minerals.

Additionally, Mr. Idziszek served as a director of Arequipa Resources Ltd., which discovered the Pierina gold deposit in Peru that was subsequently acquired by Barrick Gold in 1996 for more than CDN$1 billion.

In 2005, he served as President and CEO of Oromin Explorations when it discovered the Sabodala gold deposit in Senegal. Oromin was subsequently acquired by Teranga Gold in 2014, and the deposit is now in production by Endeavour Mining PLC.

Mr. Idziszek served as President and CEO of Battle Mountain Gold, which owned the Lewis gold property in Nevada and was subsequently acquired by Gold Standard Ventures in 2017.

He also served as President and CEO of Lund Enterprises, which was acquired by Reconnaissance Energy Africa in 2019. Mr. Idziszek went on to serve as a director of that company in 2020.

In connection with Mr. Idziszek’s appointment, Critical One has granted him 100,000 stock options priced at CDN$0.31 for a period of five years in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

About Critical One

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects while joint-venturing non-core assets to generate cash flow, driving growth and delivering value for its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@madisonmetals.ca

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company’s strategic plans, and completion of the proposed transaction described herein. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of certain risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.