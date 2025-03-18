Matador Technologies Inc. to List on OTCQB

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol OTCQB:MTDTF. The Company expects trading to commence on March 18, 2025.

The OTC listing marks a significant milestone for Matador as it executes its strategic plan to enhance liquidity, broaden its shareholder base, and provide U.S. investors with greater accessibility to its stock. The listing aligns with the Company's commitment to expanding its presence in global capital markets while reinforcing its position within the digital asset and financial technology sectors.

As part of this strategic expansion, Matador recognizes the growing interest in publicly traded companies operating within the bitcoin ecosystem, such as Metaplanet and Strategy, both of which hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet and actively trade in the U.S. market. Matador aims to further differentiate itself by leveraging innovative solutions that bridge traditional and digital assets, supporting consumers worldwide.

“We are excited to list on the OTC Markets, which represents an important step in our long-term growth strategy,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. “Matador is Canada's sole public company that has a focus on building technology for the precious metals space, using the Bitcoin network. We are looking forward to expanding our investor base with this OTC listing.”

Matador Technologies Inc. will continue to trade on the TSX Venture under the ticker symbol MATA, in addition to its new OTC Markets listing.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. leverages blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create a platform that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a convenient and engaging way.

