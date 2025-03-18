UFC Announces NetBet as Official Sportsbook and Betting Partner in Europe

LONDON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, has announced a new marketing partnership with NetBet , a leading online gambling platform, as the Official Sportsbook and Betting Partner across UK, Ireland, Greece, Italy and Romania.

Beginning with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. BRADY on Saturday, March 22nd live from The O2 in London, NetBet will have a presence in the world-famous Octagon®, on UFC’s international broadcast feed, and across digital and social platforms.

“As UFC continues to grow and expand across Europe, it’s great to bring on such a reputable betting partner who already has a strong, established UFC fanbase,” commented Nicholas Smith, TKO Senior Vice President and Head of International Business. “We couldn’t be kicking it off at a better time than with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. BRADY, our marquee event this year in London, UK.”

“We are excited to become the European betting partner of UFC, uniting the adrenaline-pumping action of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation with the elite betting experience our customers expect,” said NetBet CEO Marcel Prioteasa. “As we gear up for our biggest year yet in 2025, and with a loyal and growing MMA community, this partnership lets us bring fans even closer to the Octagon with exciting new ways to engage with the sport they enjoy.”

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About NetBet:

NetBet is a leading online gambling platform, offering a wide range of sports betting options, casino games, Live Casino, and lots more. Having operated across four continents for nearly two decades, NetBet is known for being committed to providing a safe and exciting betting environment for its users. For more information visit: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/ . NetBet is a real money gambling site. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Visit https://www.gambleaware.org/ for more information. You must be 18 or over and registered with NetBet to participate in any betting activity. Full details can be found on our website: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/ .