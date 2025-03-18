Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025.  The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda:

8:50amOpening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
   Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
    
9:00Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)* Bob Rasmus, President & CEO
    
    
9:30BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations
    
    
10:00American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO
    
    
10:30Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
    
11:00Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)* Colin Gouveia, President & CEO
    
11:30Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO
   Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations
    
12:00pmLunch Break  
    
12:30The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations
    
1:00Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Jeff Glajch, CFO
   Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations
    
1:30Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO
   Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations
    
2:00The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations;
   Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
    
2:30Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)* Jonathan Evans, President & CEO
Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO

*Indicates virtual attendance

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 20, 2025
8:50 am – 3:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:    Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
    Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
    (914) 921-7757
    
    Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
   VP, Specialty Chemicals
    (914) 921-8352