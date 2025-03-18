Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.
Agenda:
|8:50am
|Opening Remarks
|Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
|Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
|9:00
|Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)*
|Bob Rasmus, President & CEO
|9:30
|BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)
|Alex Koehler, Investor Relations
|10:00
|American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD)
|Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO
|10:30
|Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
|Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
|11:00
|Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)*
|Colin Gouveia, President & CEO
|11:30
|Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
|Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO
|Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations
|12:00pm
|Lunch Break
|12:30
|The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)
|Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations
|1:00
|Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC)
|Jeff Glajch, CFO
|Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations
|1:30
|Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)
|De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO
|Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations
|2:00
|The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*
|Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations;
|Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
|2:30
|Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)*
|Jonathan Evans, President & CEO
Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO
*Indicates virtual attendance
Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 20, 2025
8:50 am – 3:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
|Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-7757
|Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
|VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-8352