Trump administration threatening Canadian researchers

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) is warning that the Trump administration is undermining the integrity and independence of academic research conducted in Canada.

Researchers working on projects funded wholly or in part by American federal agencies have been sent a lengthy questionnaire to determine how their work aligns with the Trump administration’s political agenda.

In the questionnaire, Canadian researchers are asked to confirm that their research:

does not include a climate or “environmental justice” component

does not contain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) elements

does not ascribe to “gender ideology”

increases American influence globally

In addition, the questionnaire asks whether a researcher’s institution has a policy prohibiting collaboration with entities contrary to U.S. government interests and prevents partnerships with “communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties.”

“Our institutions and the federal government need to push back in the strongest possible way against this blatant attempt to interfere in academic research and trample upon academic freedom,” said CAUT executive director David Robinson. “The integrity and independence of research is necessary to protect the public interest. We need to make it clear that there is no room for political interference in research in Canada.”

Robinson also urged the federal government to take steps to protect Canadian researchers who may lose funding because of the U.S. government’s actions.

“We simply can’t allow any government to direct research in this way,” said Robinson. “In the face of the Trump administration’s threats, we need a made-in-Canada solution. Ottawa must step up to ensure the vital research that is being threatened by the U.S. is properly funded and supported.”

The Canadian Association of University Teachers is the national voice of 72,000 academic and professional staff at over 125 universities and colleges.

