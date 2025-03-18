Bionano Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) 2025 Annual Meeting

Featured Scientific Session: "Evolution of Cytogenomic Technology: Real-World Applications of Optical Genome Mapping in the Laboratory", an accredited continuing medical education (CME) session, with a panel of experts presenting research on OGM's clinical and translational applications.

Dr. Adam Smith (University of Toronto, Canada; currently at Labcorp, USA) will provide an overview of OGM’s evolution into an essential tool for hematological malignancy research and its role in research of pre- and post-natal constitutional genetic disease.

(Sorbonne University Hospitals and the Brain Institute, Paris, France) will share results from the CHROMAPS project, a multi-institutional European collaboration utilizing OGM to evaluate structural variations and aneuploidies in constitutional and reproductive disorders. Dr. Nikhil S. Sahajpal (Greenwood Genetic Center, USA) will present OGM findings from three clinical research cohorts, including neural tube defects (NTDs), undiagnosed rare disorders, and prenatal cases.

(Greenwood Genetic Center, USA) will present OGM findings from three clinical research cohorts, including neural tube defects (NTDs), undiagnosed rare disorders, and prenatal cases. Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna (The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA) will showcase an integrated approach combining OGM and targeted NGS for hematologic malignancies, as well as OGM’s emerging role in quality control for CAR-T cell-based immunotherapies.

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting 2025 with a broad range of scientific content showcasing optical genome mapping (OGM) in key research areas, including hematological malignancies, constitutional genetic disorders, and rare genetic diseases.

ACMG’s Annual Meeting, to be held March 18-22, 2025, in Los Angeles, USA, brings together industry professionals, researchers, and leading experts in clinical genetics to share advancements in genomic technologies.

All scientific posters will be presented in Exhibit Halls DE. Poster presentations and scientific workshop sessions on OGM include:

Session Title Presenter Presented Scientific Session Evolution of Cytogenomic Technology: Real-World Applications of Optical Genome Mapping in the Laboratory Smith A., El Khatabi L., Sahajpal N., Kanagal-Shamanna R. March 19, 2025

1:30 PM-3:00 PM PT

Petree Hall C Scientific Session Introduction to Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies Dr Adam Smith

(Labcorp, USA) March 19, 2025

1:30 PM-1:45 PM PT

Petree Hall C Scientific Session CHROMAPS Prospective Study: Improving Structural Variation Diagnosis in Constitutional Diseases Using OGM Dr Laila El-Khattabi

(Sorbonne University Hospitals and the Brain Institute, France) March 19, 2025

1:45 PM-2:05 PM PT

Petree Hall C Scientific Session Identifying Hidden Structural Variations with OGM in Rare Disorders Dr Nikhil Sahajpal

(Greenwood Genetic Center, USA) March 19, 2025

2:05 PM-2:25 PM PT

Petree Hall C Scientific Session Unleashing OGM for Advancing Precision Therapeutics and Empowering CAR Therapy Dr Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna

(MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA) March 19, 2025

2:25 PM-2:45 PM PT

Petree Hall C Round Table Discussion Evolution of Cytogenomic Technology: Real-World Applications of Optical Genome Mapping in the Laboratory Smith A., El Khatabi L., Sahajpal N., Kanagal-Shamanna R. March 19, 2025

2:45 PM-3:00 PM PT

Petree Hall C





Poster Number Title Authors Presented P733 Improved Algorithms for Optical Genome Mapping Workflows in Constitutional Disease and Oncology Applications Pang A. March 20, 2025

10:30 AM-11:30 AM PT Exhibit Hall



P782 A Complex Structural Rearrangement Resulting in Recurrent SCN1A Deletion Identified by Optical Genome Mapping Butler K. March 21, 2025

10:30 AM- 11:30 AM PT

Exhibit Hall



Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “Our presence at ACMG 2025 reflects the growing impact of optical genome mapping in clinical research. Although we are operating with a smaller footprint, in order to reduce expenses, the OGM community has assembled an outstanding lineup of presentations from individuals at leading institutions, that showcase how OGM continues to drive research advancements in hematological malignancies, rare genetic disorders, and constitutional genomics. We believe the growth in data and content about OGM’s enhanced utility in the cytogeneticist’s toolbox reflects the acceptance of OGM for routine use. We are eager to hear from many well-known experts in the field, including Dr Adam Smith who is currently at Labcorp."

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

