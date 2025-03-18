TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Pop-up Events at the ItsEasy.com Offices in the Iconic NYC Locations: The MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK and ASHBURN, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, the leading passport and visa expediting company that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications, and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, today announced pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment events at two of ItsEasy.com’s NYC office locations within the iconic and easily accessible Manhattan landmarks, the MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center (Concourse Level). The event will run from Tuesday, March 25, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to simplifying and streamlining our customers’ travel experiences while saving them valuable time,” said David Alwadish, founder and CEO of ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services. “Our offices are centrally located in Manhattan, providing the utmost convenience for anyone looking to enroll in the TSA PreCheck Application Program. Offering TSA PreCheck enrollments provided by Telos rounds out our service offering so that we are the one-stop shop for simplifying and managing both domestic and global travel document processes and programs.”

The locations of the ItsEasy.com TSA PreCheck enrollment provided by Telos pop-up events are in the heart of Grand Central Station: The MetLife Building Lobby, 200 Park Ave., New York, NY 10166; and at the iconic Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 1 (Concourse Level), New York, NY 10112. Below are the hours of operation for the TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up events:

TSA PRECHECK ENROLLMENT EVENT HOURS (ET) Tues., March 25: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Wed., March 26: 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thurs., March 27: 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Fri., March 28: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sat., March 29: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enroll and Schedule: Start your TSA PreCheck application online at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov and book an in-person appointment at the nearest ItsEasy.com pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment location. Ensure you have the required identification for your appointment.

Visit: During your 10-minute in-person appointment, we will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment.

During your 10-minute in-person appointment, we will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment. Complete: Once your application is submitted, your data will be securely transmitted to TSA, which will make the final decision on TSA PreCheck eligibility. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days.



“Telos is pleased to partner with ItsEasy.com to deliver more ways for travelers to enroll or renew into the TSA PreCheck Application Program, providing pop-up enrollment centers in New York City for the first time through this game-changing partnership,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Given their five decades of travel document expertise, ItsEasy.com is a logical venue for TSA PreCheck enrollments.”

New TSA PreCheck applicants can start their applications online and schedule an in-person enrollment appointment at one of Telos’ 223 enrollment centers across the U.S. by visiting the authorized TSA PreCheck Enrollment by Telos website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov .

Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov .

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 19 million members.

About ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services

ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services is a leading passport and visa expediting company that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications on behalf of their US-based customers. ItsEasy.com has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. ItsEasy.com ’s team of qualified passport and visa experts help passport & visa processes go forward, pre-review their customers' applications & photos to ensure they're in line with governmental requirements, and provide their customers with peace of mind, while saving them time and effort when they request these important government documents. ItsEasy.com submits passport & visa applications and obtains passports and visas on behalf of their customers. If there is a problem with an application, ItsEasy.com can interact with the U.S. Government or foreign agencies on the customer’s behalf to resolve problems at hand. Taking all the headache out of obtaining passports and visas, ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services is known for its ItsEasy Passport Renewal & Photo App , which offers the safest and most cost-effective way to renew a passport from one's home or office. For urgent passports needed within 14 days, ItsEasy.com offers rush services . ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, The Washington Post , and more.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

