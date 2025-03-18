Go Rentals Commemorates 30 Years with a Landmark Celebration and Unprecedented Giveaway of Two Elite Vehicles

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate three decades of service, Go Rentals is offering a chance to win a complimentary one-year rental of either a Cadillac XT6 or a Waev GEM e4 LSV (Low-Speed Vehicle) at NBAA’s annual Schedulers & Dispatchers (S&D) Conference in New Orleans.

The selection of these two best-in-class vehicles reflects Go Rentals’ commitment to providing exceptional service tailored to each customer’s preferences. Whether it’s the sophistication of the Cadillac XT6 or the convenience of the street-legal Waev GEM e4 LSV, Go Rentals ensures every need is met.

Under the leadership of CEO Kaye Gitibin, Go Rentals continues to prioritize outstanding service, a standard upheld since its founding. With over 250 locations nationwide, Go Rentals remains dedicated to delivering an unmatched customer experience.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’re excited to share this giveaway with the aviation industry, which has been integral to our success," said Gitibin.

Attendees of the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference on Wednesday, March 26th, can sign up for a chance to win a one-year complimentary rental of either a Cadillac XT6 or a Waev GEM e4 LSV at the Go Rentals exhibit booth until 2:00 p.m. CDT. Multiple sign-up tablets will be available for digital entry, which is required before receiving a raffle ticket.

The drawing and celebration will feature Go Rentals CEO Kaye Gitibin, the Go Rentals leadership team, and NBAA leadership. Each participant is limited to one entry. The drawing will take place on Wednesday, March 26th at 2:45 p.m. CDT at the Go Rentals booth. Must be present to win.

