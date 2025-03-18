Nydus Systems Informatica Acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group announced the acquisition of Nydus Systems Informatica. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, with a branch in Recife, Brazil, Nydus specializes in Human Resources Management Systems & Payroll solutions tailored to small-to-medium sized businesses across Brazil.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nydus, a reputable company with more than 34 years in the marketplace!” says Ricardo Pinho, Volaris Group LATAM Group Manager. “With Nydus’ innovative HR solutions, engaged team and a shared commitment to excellence, we look forward to working together to enhance service for our clients, drive business growth and achieve success.”

Founded in 1991 by Adalberto Argente and Lominita Silva, Nydus has evolved into a trusted leader in the Brazilian HR technology sector. Their platform simplifies payroll processing, benefits administration, and recruitment, ensuring compliance with Brazil’s LGPD regulations and union standards. Additionally, Nydus caters to the BPO market, providing comprehensive payroll outsourcing services.

“After more than three decades of entrepreneurial journey, I realized that, although Nydus was constantly growing, we needed a new boost to expand our horizons. That's when the opportunity to participate in Volaris’s Group acquisition process emerged, and throughout this journey, I became increasingly certain that I was on the right path," explains Adalberto Argente, Nydus Founder, and CEO. "I am excited about the opportunity to join the Volaris Group and share experiences with other entrepreneurs in a global environment. Being part of such a solid organization can help accelerate our innovation process and take us to levels we've dreamed of reaching. Knowing that Nydus will have a permanent home within this esteemed organization gives me confidence that our legacy will be preserved and enhanced. Now, alongside Volaris’s Group leaders, we can continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners, with even more resources and possibilities," concludes Adalberto Argente.

Nydus Systems Informatica will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO & Founder Adalberto Argente.

About Nydus Systems Informatica

Nydus serves a diverse clientele spanning various industries including construction, transportation, healthcare, business services and retail. In 2024, the company was nominated as a Best HR Supplier, a testament to its commitment to excellence.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris strengthens businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

