StepStone Group Announces 2025 Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has named 10 new partners and 24 new managing directors.

Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, “The momentum of the StepStone franchise is as strong as ever, which is a testament to the great talent we have attracted, cultivated, and promoted into leadership positions over the years. Congratulations to the newest class of partners and managing directors.”

2025 Partner Class

Christopher Bernadino joined StepStone in 2015 and is based in La Jolla. He serves as Global Head of Information Technology and Chief Information Security Officer.

Elizabeth Ferry joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. She serves as Head of Operational Due Diligence.

Anthony Giambrone joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.

Remo Kämpf joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the Private Debt team.

Laia Massague joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.

Pooja Patel joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. She is a member of the Real Estate team.

Tim Rees joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in London. He is a member of the Infrastructure and Real Assets team.

Anja Ritchie joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in Frankfurt. She is a member of the Real Estate team.

Stephen West joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.

Joey Wong Castillo joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in London. She serves as Head of Legal, Infrastructure and Real Assets.

New Managing Directors

Michael Bermel, Private Wealth, Charlotte

Elise Chanlatte, Fund Accounting, La Jolla

Jo-Anne Curchod, Corporate Finance and Accounting, Zurich

James Connolly, Operations, Dublin

Alec Darbyshire, Real Estate, San Francisco

Colin Donnelly, Real Estate, Chicago

Sean Doyle, Private Debt, Dublin

JD Hall, Venture Capital and Growth Equity, Baltimore

Patrick Hart, Product Management, La Jolla

Nichole Kim, Private Equity, New York

Daniel Krikorian, Private Equity, La Jolla

Gray Layden, Real Estate, San Francisco

Richard Lowe, Real Estate, London

Alex Morsy, Data and Software Engineering, La Jolla

Akhilan Nesaratnam, Private Equity, London

Simi Olusoga, Product Management, New York

Miriam Penney, Operational Due Diligence, Dublin

Selin Pinarci, Product Management, Zurich

Dylan Quesada, Product Management, New York

Veith Riebow, Business Development, Frankfurt

Jared Root, Private Debt, New York

Nicholas Russell, Portfolio Analytics and Reporting, La Jolla

Jonathan True, Private Equity, New York

Theodore Wong, Product Management, New York

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $698 billion of total capital, including $179 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

+1 (212) 351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

+1 (203) 682-8268