New Report Highlights 100+ Actionable Strategies for Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation in Frontline Communities Across US

Oakland, CA, USA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research released today by the Pacific Institute and DigDeep outlines over 100 actionable strategies for frontline communities’ water and sanitation systems in the face of intensifying climate impacts while addressing systemic inequities. This report, “Achieving Equitable, Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation for Frontline Communities,” defines specific attributes of equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation that are key to advancing solutions to the climate crisis.

“This report emphasizes tailoring approaches to fit the unique social, economic, and cultural contexts of communities, providing actionable strategies for diverse audiences, including community organizations, utilities, and decision makers at all levels,” said Dr. Shannon McNeeley, lead author and Water and Climate Equity Lead at the Pacific Institute.

Climate change is accelerating climate disasters and extreme weather events, including heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, that disrupt and sometimes destroy water and sanitation access, especially for the most overburdened and underresourced communities. The report includes real-world examples of how frontline communities strengthen the climate resilience of water and wastewater systems by building or improving infrastructure, applying innovative technology, implementing nature-based solutions, delivering more equitable management and planning, accessing funding and financing, using local knowledges and information, and building capacity.

“This report underscores the transformative power of community-driven approaches for achieving equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation,” said Kimberly Lemme, Executive Director of DigDeep Labs. “From solar-powered water systems on the Navajo Nation to municipal water connections in Appalachia, projects like these demonstrate how tailored approaches restore access to essential services and dignity, health, and resilience for frontline communities facing mounting climate challenges.”

The report identifies eight categories of attributes and strategies for achieving equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation systems. These areas highlight systemic gaps and provide actionable pathways for advancing water equity:

Built Infrastructure: Many US water systems are outdated, and millions of people still lack running water or plumbing in their homes. New and improved built infrastructure that can withstand extreme climate impacts is vital to ensure equitable, reliable service.

Technology and Innovation: Sustainable solutions, such as solar-powered water systems, have already benefited over 750 households in the Navajo Nation. Successful technological approaches require understanding the social, ecological, and political contexts of the communities they serve.

Natural Infrastructure: Nature-based solutions, like wetland restoration and aquifer recharge, improve water quality and water supply reliability.

Management and Planning: Community-centered management and planning, source water protection, financial sustainability, disaster preparedness, cross-sectoral coordination, and monitoring and evaluation are critical for success.

Funding and Financing: Billions of dollars in federal funding combined with local, state, and NGO sources have spurred adaptation and have supported climate disaster preparedness, mitigation, and recovery. The future of federal funding opportunities is uncertain so other funding sources will be critical for climate resilience.

Knowledge and Information: Solutions are strengthened by incorporating local and place-based knowledges with technical expertise through inclusive approaches to knowledge creation and sharing. Frontline communities need accessible and usable water and climate data that is specific to their location and decision timeframes.

Capacity Building : Investing in workforce development, climate literacy training, trust-building between communities and utilities, and cross-sector coordination is essential to equip communities and utilities to meet future challenges.

Law and Policy: While the framework includes law and policy attributes, this report does not. The next report in this series will identify existing federal, state, and local laws and policies that enhance climate resilience of drinking water systems for frontline communities.

The report is the third in the ongoing series “Water, Sanitation, and Climate Change in the United States,” a partnership between the Pacific Institute, DigDeep, and the Center for Water Security and Cooperation.

Founded in 1987, the Pacific Institute is a global water think tank that combines science-based thought leadership with active outreach to influence local, national, and international efforts in developing sustainable water policies. From working with Fortune 500 companies to frontline communities, our mission is to create and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges. Since 2009, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. For more information, visit pacinst.org.

DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), the Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia and Kentucky), and the Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector’s lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including “Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan” and “Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis,” unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the US live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.

The Center for Water Security and Cooperation (CWSC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 2015, the mission of the CWSC is to advance water security and cultivate cooperation by building a unified body of laws, policies, practices, and standards that ensure the availability of water for current and future generations, and a peaceful, stable, and vibrant global society. Ultimately, the CWSC works to ensure that law and practice guarantee water security and universal access to water and sanitation because without good law those people who have access will lose it, and those who don’t, won’t ever get it. More information about the CWSC can be found at thecwsc.org.