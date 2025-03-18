Delinea Nears $400M, Demonstrating Strong Growth In Securing AI with Advanced Identity Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today announced the close of its 2024 fiscal year with several key achievements, cementing its leadership in identity security. The company delivered annual recurring revenue (ARR) approaching $400 million, with recurring revenue now comprising 95% of Total GAAP Revenue. Additionally, Delinea continued to grow its SaaS ARR, representing the majority of total ARR, demonstrating the value its cloud-native platform brings to its customers, particularly as organizations require advanced identity security solutions to secure AI-driven systems.

Delinea also continued to achieve an operating profile that reflects its ability to drive profitable growth, showcasing its strength in executing a sustainable business model. To build on this momentum and drive continuous innovation in a rapidly evolving market, the company is expanding its global footprint to Mexico City. This strategic investment allows the company to build centralized teams, increase capacity, and scale operations more efficiently, strengthening its position as a leader in identity security.

“2024 was a transformative year for our industry, with AI rapidly reshaping how organizations operate and intensifying the need for advanced identity security,” said Art Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer of Delinea. “We’re committed to staying ahead of this shift, helping customers secure AI-driven systems and adapt to emerging threats. Expanding to Mexico City is a key part of our strategy to foster innovation, enhance collaboration, and scale operations, ensuring we continue to deliver the solutions our customers need to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

To further accelerate its growth and innovation roadmap, Delinea has strengthened its leadership team with key executive hires:

Chris Kelly, President – A visionary leader with deep expertise in enterprise software growth and strategy, bringing valuable experience from his tenure at CyberArk.

– A visionary leader with deep expertise in enterprise software growth and strategy, bringing valuable experience from his tenure at CyberArk. Pierre Mouallem, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) – A seasoned security expert dedicated to strengthening Delinea’s cybersecurity leadership with a proven track record from SailPoint.

– A seasoned security expert dedicated to strengthening Delinea’s cybersecurity leadership with a proven track record from SailPoint. Missy Ballew, Chief People Officer – An accomplished people leader with extensive experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies, including time at Hewlett Packard, focused on driving talent and culture to support Delinea’s expansion.



“Our execution remains strong, driven by high market demand for our solutions,” said Stephanie Reiter, Chief Financial Officer at Delinea. “With ARR approaching $400 million and our SaaS business at the forefront, we are well-positioned to continue shaping the future of identity security for modern enterprises – especially as AI adoption accelerates.”

