New InStride Health Data Reveals Overall Clinical Improvement in 98% of Youth with Anxiety and/or OCD

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health, an outpatient provider of specialty pediatric anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) treatment, today announced new data reflecting clinically meaningful results of its program’s impact on anxiety, depression and OCD in young people ages seven to 22. InStride Health’s Second Annual Outcomes Report1 retrospectively analyzed data from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024 to understand the impact and results of the program. The analyses found 98% of program graduates experienced overall improvement compared to baseline.

InStride Health is addressing the population of children in the U.S. living with an anxiety disorder and/or OCD and the struggle to find the care they need. InStride Health offers virtual, evidenced-based care for anxiety and OCD with a focus on those with moderate to severe conditions that are causing significant life impairment including social isolation, school avoidance, family disruption or physical symptoms. The Second Annual Outcomes Report found the program continues to demonstrate significant results among graduates and their families:

9 out of 10 reported reduction in anxiety symptoms with significant reductions observed as early as two months. 2

9 out of 10 reported reduction in depression symptoms. 3

92% showed much or very much improvement. 4

0% of patients hospitalized at 12 months post discharge.5



“With three years of positive clinical outcomes, we firmly believe InStride Health is at the forefront of pediatric behavioral health solutions that are challenging the status quo of traditional models,” said Kathryn Boger, PhD, ABPP, co-founder and chief clinical officer of InStride Health. “Our program is designed to deliver lasting change. We empower children, teens, young adults and their families with tools to build healthy habits to successfully navigate everyday life and get back to doing what they love and what matters to them.”

Unlike today’s treatment standard that is limited to weekly visits or siloed care, InStride Health provides a collaborative, multi-disciplinary care team consisting of a therapist, psychiatrist and an exposure coach who guide and support the patient and family throughout care. Together, they provide care grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), the gold-standard for treating anxiety and OCD, with a focus on exposure therapy. The InStride Health program is tailored to each patient’s needs, providing the right amount of support to help individuals and families develop lasting skills for managing their condition in daily life—focusing on independence rather than long-term dependence on treatment. Additionally, InStride Health collaborates with many insurers, enabling 99% of patients to date to utilize health plan coverage for InStride services.

The report also revealed that InStride Health positively impacted caregivers with 82% reporting a reduction in their own strain and 94% reporting a reduction in absenteeism from work or neglecting other duties.6 At graduation, 94% of patients and 97% of caregivers reported they would recommend InStride Health to a friend.7

“As a practicing pediatrician for over 25 years, I have witnessed the growing need for mental health services for the pediatric population,” said Dr. Karen C. Hiltunen, Pediatrics West Massachusetts. “I have referred many patients to InStride Health, and their staff have been both responsive and caring with my patients. Their comprehensive care model gives patients and families the tools and support they need to navigate their mental health challenges."

InStride Health

InStride Health provides specialty outpatient care for pediatric anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and related presentations. Co-founded by Harvard-trained clinicians, the InStride Health care model is grounded in evidence-based treatment, specifically cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with an emphasis on exposure therapy. Each young person is paired with a dedicated, multidisciplinary team of a psychiatrist, therapist, and an exposure coach that helps both the patient and their family. The young person is provided with real-time support as they face their fears and develop skills and strategies for lasting change. InStride Health accepts most major insurance plans in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

1 InStride Health’s Second Annual Outcomes Report retrospectively analyzed previously collected and de-identified data from N=1698 InStride Episodes of Care with start dates January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2024.

2 89% of patients age >=13 with baseline GAD-7 score >=10 and complete data at graduation; at 2 months 77% of assessed graduates had a reduced score (p<.0001 for within-person change).

3 89% of patients age >=13 with baseline PHQ-9 score >=10 and complete data at graduation.

4As assessed by clinicians that used the Clinical Global Impression (CGI) Improvement rating at graduation.

5 As assessed among caregiver telephone follow-up respondents at 1-year following graduation.

6 As measured by Caregiver Strain Questionnaire-Short Form 7 among caregivers of patients with complete data at graduation; change in absenteeism measured among caregivers who reported missing quite a bit or very much work at baseline.

7 As measured by Satisfaction with Services Scale among patients and their caregivers with complete data at graduation.