Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MedInvest Biotech and Pharma Investor Conference

HANOVER, Md., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced its participation in the MedInvest Biotech and Pharma Investor Conference being held March 27-28, 2025, at Cooley’s law office in New York City.

Management will present a corporate overview on Friday, March 28th at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and other attendees throughout the conference. The presentation will be available on Processa’s website .

For more information about the MedInvest Biotech and Pharma Investor Conference, please click here .

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com .

