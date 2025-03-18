Helport AI Expands AI Solutions for the Insurance Industry with Enhanced Insurance Edition

Collaboration with Five Insurance Agencies to Pilot Upgraded AI-Powered Software

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, announced today the official launch of the latest upgraded version of Helport AI Insurance Edition, an AI-powered solution designed specifically for the insurance sector.

Helport AI has been serving insurance providers for years, offering AI-driven tools designed to optimize customer interactions, streamline claims processes, and enhance policy management. Building on this experience, the enhanced Insurance Edition software introduces new capabilities tailored for broader adoption across the U.S. market.

As a key milestone for the Company, Helport AI has secured partnerships with five independently owned U.S. insurance agencies, all operating under a nationally recognized, top ten-ranked insurance franchise, to pilot the solution. The AI-powered platform is designed to improve policy recommendations, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time compliance monitoring—ultimately aiming to transform how insurance agencies interact with customers.

Advancing AI Adoption in the Insurance Industry

The insurance sector presents unique challenges, due to its complex regulatory requirements, broad product offerings, and reliance on expertise-driven decision-making. Traditional training models often lead to inconsistencies in service quality and extended onboarding times for new agents.

Helport AI Insurance Edition, which initially targeted home and auto insurance sales, seeks to address these challenges by offering a series of capabilities that include:

Industry-trained AI assists with policy analysis, risk assessment, claims consultation, and compliance interpretation, providing agents a tool to operate with expert-level knowledge. Smart marketing and personalized recommendations: AI-powered analytics enhances customer profiling and product recommendations, helping improve conversion rates while adapting to client needs.

The platform assists with regulatory compliance by offering full-process oversight, which is expected to reduce human errors and strengthen trust between insurers and clients. Data-driven business optimization: AI continuously analyzes customer conversations, feedback, and market trends, offering actionable insights to improve operational efficiency.

Building on Our Track Record in Insurance AI

With deployments across both Asian and U.S. insurance markets, Helport AI continues to expand AI adoption in the financial services sector. The upgraded Insurance Edition represents a significant leap forward, as agencies increasingly turn to AI to improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and streamline compliance processes.

"The insurance industry has long relied on experience-based decision-making, but AI is now reshaping the landscape," said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. "With our enhanced Helport AI Insurance Edition, we aim to equip insurance professionals with AI-powered expertise that improves service quality, drives sales, and simplifies compliance. With the launch of the new Insurance Edition, we hope to bring a new wave of AI-driven transformation."

Expanding AI Across Industries

Beyond insurance, Helport AI has deployed industry-specific AI solutions across Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) call centers, consumer financing and debt collection, mortgage lending, and government services. With a foundation in sector-specific AI models, the Company is actively exploring future applications in healthcare, human resources and recruitment, and real estate.

AI-Powered Transformation for the Insurance Industry

The launch of the enhanced Helport AI Insurance Edition is anticipated to further strengthen Helport AI’s position in AI innovation within the insurance sector. By leveraging its AI technologies, the Company expects to continue to reshape how insurers operate, helping them make data-driven decisions, automate complex processes, and elevate customer interactions.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise-level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai .

