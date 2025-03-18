Arcellx CMO Discusses Novel Investigational CAR-T Therapy During Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Chief Medical Officer Christopher Heery, M.D., and Jessica Clark, DNP, RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University. The doctors joined Today’s Marketplace host Elizabeth Hart to discuss a novel investigational CAR-T therapy, anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), for cancer treatment in recognition of Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month.

The full interview can be viewed online here.

“Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, which are white blood cells responsible for producing antibodies. These cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow, crowding out healthy blood cells and causing various symptoms," said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark went on to explain to Hart that there was a significant therapeutic advancement in 2017 for the treatment of blood cancers like multiple myeloma with the FDA approval of what is known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

In March of 2021, CAR-T therapy was approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Dr. Heery explained the mission of Arcellx is to improve upon CAR-T therapy. “Arcellx was founded on the idea of trying to make a better version of CAR T cells. [These cells] are individually made for each patient. What we do is extract the T cells from a patient [with a specialized process] and send them to a lab where they are genetically modified to recognize cancer cells and kill them.”

Dr. Heery went on to explain that there is a need for greater patient access to CAR-T therapy overall, in multiple myeloma and other blood cancers. Also, there is the additional challenge that currently approved CAR-T therapies sometimes have delayed neurotoxicity issues. Ultimately, that is a mainstay of Arcellx’s mission: to make a “better version” of these cells that are not only safer and more effective but easier to manufacture and distribute.

“Our lead asset, anito-cel, is currently in clinical trials, and it looks like it may be as good as any therapeutic we have seen in myeloma in terms of killing the [cancerous] plasma cells that cause myeloma along with having a very good safety profile.”

He also said he is confident in the success of anito-cel because Arcellx has partnered with Kite in its development. Kite is a Gilead Company and a well-known leader in the manufacture of CAR T cells.

“For Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month, we should remind ourselves that over 30 years ago, the overall survival at diagnosis for multiple myeloma was under five years. Today, patients are having benefits that last seven years or longer. Over time, we hope that we can continue to build on what we’ve learned and help more patients everywhere," concluded Dr. Heery.

TMP’s interviews cover important business topics and solutions with insights from academic experts and business leaders.

“Thank you for the opportunity to share our innovative work at Arcellx with your audience, especially our advances in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma,” said Dr. Heery. “Multiple myeloma is a disease that still lacks curative treatment options and we’re glad to have this opportunity to share the progress we’re making with anito-cel and how we’re committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients living with this disease.”

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy by engineering innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company’s mission is to advance humanity by developing cell therapies that are safer, more effective and more broadly accessible. Arcellx's lead product candidate, anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), is being studied for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma in a pivotal Phase 2 trial, iMMagine-1, and a global Phase 3 trial, iMMagine-3. For more information, visit arcellx.com.

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at: www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust authoritative and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv

For More Information Contact:

Today’s Marketplace

Dian Rygh, producers@cmghd.com