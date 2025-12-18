Tenable and Creighton University Discuss the Security Vulnerabilities of Using AI for Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Steve Vintz, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Tenable Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), and Dustin Ormond, PhD, Assoc. Professor of Business Intelligence Analytics at Creighton University.

The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Jane King to discuss the increased use of AI for business and the security challenges it creates.

The full interview can be viewed online here .

When asked by King about the risks businesses face using AI in today’s environment, Dr. Ormond said, “A lot of the vulnerabilities happen because AI agents can now do a lot of the things that people used to need sophisticated skills to do. With AI, all you have to do is be able to plug something in, and it could generate an output or a way to attack an organization.”

Dr. Ormond went on to say that AI is able to exploit these vulnerabilities because when people take a company's information and plug it into these AI agents, they don't realize how much information they're giving away to these agents that could potentially compromise the security of the company’s operational networks.

Steve Vintz then explained the problem is exacerbated by today’s vast IT infrastructure. “We have a sprawling ecosystem of traditional IT (servers, desktops, and laptops), as well as public and private cloud environments, and IoT, not to mention identities that both humans and machines have access to. So cybersecurity is a big challenge. It's very fragmented.”

He continued to describe how, in such an environment, traditional approaches to cybersecurity just won’t cut it. “What also complicates this problem is over the years, a lot of the investment in security has been on reactive detect and respond solutions. That means companies are actively looking for breaches and responding to them, and 96% of all dollars are spent on detect and respond, [not to prevent breaches], which has led to ten trillion dollars in cyber losses this year. So at Tenable, we advocate for exposure management, which is proactive security, to shift the focus from reactive firefighting to proactive fireproofing. We help organizations sort through all of that noise to help them identify the most critical exposures on the most important machines that have the most sensitive data.”

Both Dr. Ormond and Mr. Vintz concluded that, despite the best cybersecurity tools, humans are still the weakest link in the system and can easily be “phished” or manipulated by AI. Therefore, now more than ever, companies need to create a proactive and informed environment about cyber threats and train their employees on how to use and how not to use AI on the job.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit Creighton’s website at www.creighton.edu.

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of editorial interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studios, focused on the intersection of business and higher education. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible coverage across the media landscape. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

