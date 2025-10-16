Banzai International and Creighton University Discuss AI and Business Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Joe Davy , Founder and CEO of Banzai (NASDAQ: BNZI), and Tim McMahon, PhD, Associate Professor of Practice Marketing and Management at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange to discuss how generative AI can be utilized for business marketing.

The full interview can be viewed online here .

When asked by King what he learned while researching his book on the subject of "AI marketing," Dr. McMahon said, “What I learned about how they are putting it to use was pretty amazing. I found that where this really works is for small companies that haven’t had the budgets of the bigger operations to leverage the more sophisticated marketing tools.”

Dr. McMahon continued, “The whole thing about marketing is to understand the consumer and the journey they take to become aware of your product, understand your product, and then actually buy your product. Those three things may sound simple, but they can be quite difficult for smaller companies. With generative AI, and the benefit of how they are trained on Large Language Models, you can really get some very reliable data, quickly and inexpensively.”

Banzai’s Joe Davy then agreed with the professor and added, “You do see a lot of smaller businesses trying to get new capabilities and access to the kinds of resources they never could before, that’s true. Then you also have larger companies that have many of the same challenges, but on a much larger scale. They are all trying to be more efficient in their workflows and marketing efforts, while at the same time being more accurate in their data analytics. Generative AI is helping them do just that.”

Davy added, "AI is transforming the $400 billion marketing technology market at an unprecedented pace. Every company in the world will be impacted by this change. Dr. McMahon brings an incredible depth of experience to this transformation through his professional and academic work."

About Banzai International

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers, including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Nebraska, that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at www.creighton.edu .

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

For More Information Contact:

Today's Marketplace

producers@cmghd.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f8df3d-472b-4537-9647-250729b97e2e