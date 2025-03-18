Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel Names Evan Cappelli as its Corporate and Securities Department Managing Partner

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm nationally recognized for its corporate, securities and litigation practices, announced today that Evan Cappelli will join the firm as its first Corporate and Securities Department Managing Partner. In this new position, Mr. Cappelli will manage operational and strategic initiatives for the 45+ attorneys within the firm’s Corporate and Securities Department that was ranked the number one “most active” issuer counsel in the country in PlacementTracker’s 2024 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables .

“I’m proud to join Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel and build upon their best-in-class reputation for client service and innovative solutions,” said Mr. Cappelli. “I look forward to working with each member of the firm to build upon its strong culture and growth trajectory.”

Mr. Cappelli has over a decade of experience as a capital markets and securities practitioner. Prior to joining the firm, he held several positions with prominent global law firms, most recently practicing as special counsel in the corporate finance and securities group at Milbank LLP. Mr. Cappelli has experience in a broad range of public and private debt and equity securities offerings, as well as advising clients on corporate governance and SEC compliance matters.

“Evan will be yet another catalyst for the growth of our nationally recognized Corporate and Securities Department as the capital markets evolve and securities firms take on greater challenges,” said Gregory Sichenzia, Founding Partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “SRFC's reputation speaks for itself as it continues to attract incredible talent, like Mr. Cappelli. Under his leadership, our team will continue to bring the standout results that have made our firm the go-to place for issuers and underwriters seeking top notch counsel for complicated legal transactions.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practices that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

