Pacific AI Launches to Tackle Growing AI Legal Risks with a Free AI Policy Suite

LEWES, Del., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI, a new company focused on helping organizations deliver legal and compliant artificial intelligence (AI) systems, has launched today. Created by the CEO of John Snow Labs, Pacific AI was established to address the rapidly changing regulatory landscape. The company offers a free AI Policy Suite, as well AI Governance Certification to guarantee responsible use of AI in accordance with the most current laws and regulations.

The AI Policy Suite is a comprehensive, continuously updated set of policies designed to ensure compliance with more than 80 AI-related laws, regulations, and standards across national, state, and international jurisdictions. By translating complex legal and regulatory requirements into clear, actionable policies within one, central framework, the AI Policy Suite:

Eliminates compliance overhead by keeping organizations up to date with evolving laws, from NIST, ISO, and the EU AI Act, down to state and local laws

by keeping organizations up to date with evolving laws, from NIST, ISO, and the EU AI Act, down to state and local laws Translates legal requirements into practical controls and policies

into practical controls and policies De-duplicates overlapping obligations from multiple regulatory sources



To accelerate industry-wide adoption and encourage community feedback, Pacific AI is making the AI Policy Suite available for free. The suite will be introduced in an upcoming webinar at 2pm ET on Wednesday, March 19. Hosted by Pacific AI CEO David Talby and AI Governance Lead Maria Baranchikova, the event will provide insights into today’s AI governance landscape and how to best mitigate risks.

“In 2024, lawmakers in 45 states introduced 635 AI-related bills, of which 99 became laws. In the healthcare industry alone, there were an additional 13 guidance frameworks, not even inclusive of all new regulatory rules and industry standards,” said Talby. “Compliance requirements are emerging faster than teams with even the best intentions can track. Pacific AI aims to reduce legal liability, financial, and reputational risks by providing a framework that simplifies AI compliance so businesses can focus on growing and innovating.”

Pacific AI also offers an AI Governance Certification, available when organizations adopt AI policies, implement AI governance, and pass a Pacific AI audit. With certification, companies can attest that an AI governance framework has been implemented and that its AI services are compliant across the US. Companies like Opptly are already experiencing value in certification for their proprietary AI platform.

“At Opptly, ensuring compliance with evolving AI regulations is a top priority. We recognize the need for proactive solutions to keep pace with rapid changes. Pacific AI’s Governance Certification ensures our AI platform meets the highest compliance standards, enhancing risk management and strengthening customer trust,” said Lori Hock, CEO, Opptly.

For an introduction to the Pacific AI Policy Suite, register for our webinar. To learn more about Pacific AI, visit https://pacific.ai/.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in the USA. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for compliance, or audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

Pacific AI Corp.

gina@pacific.ai