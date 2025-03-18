FormAssembly Gov Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Impact Authorization to Provide Secure Data Collection for Federal Agencies

Bloomington, IN, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, a leading provider of secure, forms-based data collection solutions, today announced that FormAssembly Gov Cloud is now FedRAMP High Impact Authorized, providing federal agencies and public sector organizations with a fully vetted, compliant solution for secure data collection and process automation. FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a U.S. government initiative that standardizes security assessment and authorization for the cloud-based technologies available to federal agencies.

FormAssembly achieved this milestone in partnership with FedHIVE, ensuring agencies can confidently adopt its no-code platform to streamline workflows while meeting the government’s most rigorous security and compliance standards. Operating within a High Impact Virtualized Environment, FormAssembly Gov Cloud adheres to more than 420 security controls, safeguarding sensitive federal data and reinforcing compliance with stringent federal requirements.

"Achieving FedRAMP High Impact authorization reinforces our commitment to providing government agencies with a secure, compliant solution for modernizing data collection,” said Jaineesh Davda, CIO at FormAssembly. “With FormAssembly Gov Cloud, agencies can replace outdated, manual processes with flexible, automated workflows that enhance efficiency, improve citizen services, and ensure data integrity."

Built to handle the rigorous demands of federally regulated environments, FormAssembly Gov Cloud empowers agencies with a secure, compliant data collection platform that simplifies complex administrative processes. With FedRAMP High Impact authorization, agencies can confidently collect and manage controlled, unclassified information while leveraging advanced security features—including role-based access control, data encryption, and comprehensive audit trails—to ensure transparency, accountability, and protection of sensitive citizen and organizational data.

In addition to security, FormAssembly Gov Cloud enables agencies to streamline operations by transforming manual and paper-based tasks into efficient, automated workflows. Seamless integration with government-preferred tools like Salesforce Government Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace enables agencies to create a secure, connected data ecosystem. With over 350 5-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange, FormAssembly is the preferred digital form solution for organizations leveraging Salesforce, accelerating implementation, supporting long-term adoption, and optimizing data collection at scale.

Learn more about FormAssembly Gov Cloud here and find us on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading forms-based data collection platform trusted by organizations worldwide. Known for its ease of use, enterprise-grade security, and seamless Salesforce integration, FormAssembly empowers businesses in highly regulated industries—such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government—to streamline data workflows and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit www.formassembly.com.