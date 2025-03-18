Samuel Adams American Light Debuts Nationwide, Helping Fans Upgrade Their Beer and Lock In Their Seat for Tip-Off

Boston, MA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, America’s #1 most trusted craft beer brand[1], commemorates the nationwide launch of its award-winning Samuel Adams American Light by putting an end to the disruptive behavior affecting gametime viewing enjoyment: seat jockeying.

According to a recent survey, over half of U.S. adults attend game-day viewing parties, and three-quarters of them battle for a good seat[2]. That’s why Samuel Adams American Light has introduced a clever solution to put an end to all seat squabbles: The Spot Clock.

This March, basketball fans can forget calling “fives” and start locking in their premium seats with The Spot Clock from American Light. Inspired by the shot clock, which times possession on the court, The Spot Clock times seat possession, giving fans up to two minutes to grab their next cold American Light without losing their spot.

“Basketball fans shouldn’t have to risk losing their prime seat when getting up to score another round – just like they shouldn’t have to sacrifice flavor and taste to enjoy a light beer,” said Lauren Price, head of brand, Samuel Adams. “That’s why we created The Spot Clock – so they can lock in their spot, enjoy an American Light, and let their only worry be a busted bracket.”

Distinctly American and awarded America’s Most Premium Light Beer, this light craft lager is a crisp, refreshing, great-tasting, easy-to-drink beer perfect to upgrade everyday drinking occasions. With an ABV of 4.2% and just 115 calories, Samuel Adams American Light is made with 100% American ingredients sourced from independent local farmers, including barley from Montana and Hops from Washington State, and doesn't compromise on flavor.

Anyone 21+ who wants to lock in their seat can go to AmericanLightSeatSaver.com, start The Spot Clock and let their phone officially save their premium spot for up to two minutes while they grab another round. When they return, their seat is saved, and American Light is secured. If the clock runs out before they return, the seat is up for grabs. The Spot Clock can be restarted any time during the game – because a premium seat goes hand-in-hand with America’s Most Premium Light Beer.

Samuel Adams American Light is available in 12 oz. six-packs, 12-packs, 24oz. cans, and on draft in select locations nationwide. Drinkers nationwide can find it in their area by visiting https://www.samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

For more information about Samuel Adams American Light, please visit samueladams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

