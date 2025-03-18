5G Antennas Market to Reach USD 38.41 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.3% | SNS Insider

Austin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Antennas Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 5G Antennas Market Size was valued at USD 13.60 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.41 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Accelerating Growth of the 5G Antennas Market Driven by Expanding Infrastructure and Regulatory Support

The global 5G antennas market is witnessing rapid expansion as industries and regions increasingly adopt 5G technology, the demand for high-speed data transmission, low latency, and enhanced connectivity in sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial automation, and smart cities. This has been enhanced by the accelerated rollout of 5G networks, especially in the United States, where the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is primarily concerned with the efficient utilization of low-band spectrums (600 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz) to enhance coverage and capacity. Furthermore, regulatory moves to free up more than 600 megahertz in the mid-band spectrum (2.5 GHz, 3.5 GHz, and 3.7-4.2 GHz) have played a major role in positively influencing the 5G rollout, stimulating demand for advanced antenna technologies that can handle multiple frequency bands. This initiative aims to improve mobile communications and data transfer capabilities and comes in the wake of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announcing its strategy to deploy private 5G networks at military bases. These developments underscore how advanced 5G antennas are playing a vital role in delivering seamless connectivity, driving market expansion, and sparking breakthroughs in next-gen wireless communications solutions.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Ericsson (Active Antennas, Passive Antennas)

(Active Antennas, Passive Antennas) TE Connectivity (5G Antenna Solutions, 5G Antenna Modules)

(5G Antenna Solutions, 5G Antenna Modules) Cobham Antenna Systems (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Shenzhen Sunway Communication (5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Modules)

(5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Modules) Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology (5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Solutions) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Keysight Technologies (5G Antenna Test Systems, 5G Antenna Measurement Solutions)

(5G Antenna Test Systems, 5G Antenna Measurement Solutions) National Instruments (5G Antenna Test Solutions, 5G Antenna Measurement Systems)

(5G Antenna Test Solutions, 5G Antenna Measurement Systems) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Qualcomm Technologies, Inc . (5G Antenna Modules, 5G Antenna Solutions)

. (5G Antenna Modules, 5G Antenna Solutions) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) NEC Corporation (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Nokia Corporation (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Airgain Inc. (5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Modules)

(5G Antennas, 5G Antenna Modules) Airspan Networks Inc. (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions)

(5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions) Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (5G Antenna Systems, 5G Antenna Solutions).

5G Antennas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 38.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.3% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Antenna Type (Switched Multi-beam Antennas, Adaptive Array Antennas)



• By Technology Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO)



• By Application Type (Automotive, Infrastructure, Other) Key Drivers • Increasing Deployment of 5G Networks Worldwide Drives the Demand for Advanced Antenna Technologies.

• The proliferation of IoT Devices and Smart City Projects Augments the Need for High-Performance 5G Antennas.

Key Segments Driving Growth in the 5G Antennas Market: Type and Application Analysis

By Type

The 5G antennas market is witnessing substantial growth across various segments, with switched multi-beam antennas dominating the market by capturing a 58% revenue share in 2023, driven by their superior signal coverage and efficient frequency utilization, making them essential for high-traffic urban areas. Industry leaders like CommScope and Huawei Technologies are continuously innovating in this space to meet the rising demand for robust 5G connectivity.

Adaptive array antennas are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.37% from 2024-2032, due to the development of advanced beamforming mechanisms paired with real-time adjustments of incoming and outgoing data signals make networks more reliable, particularly for scenarios such as autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, and augmented reality, with Ericsson and Nokia being at the forefront of this segment.

By Application

The automotive segment held a dominant 62% revenue share in 2023, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G-enabled connected vehicles and autonomous driving systems that rely on features such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, real-time traffic updates, and remote diagnostics.

The infrastructure segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.66% during the forecast period, increasing deployment of 5G base stations and growing adoption of smart cities will promise the high performance antenna in urban development, energy management, and public safety. Prominent companies such as Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are key players involved in the development design of next-generation antenna solutions to meet these infrastructure changes, which is expected to trigger the growth of the market.

Regional Insights: North America's Leadership and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the 5G Antennas Market

In 2023, North America dominated the 5G antennas market with a 32% market share, driven by early 5G adoption, substantial investments in network infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The United States led this growth, with telecom giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile aggressively deploying 5G networks nationwide. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) played a critical role in accelerating this expansion by allocating spectrum and funding rural 5G deployments through initiatives such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period, fueled by significant investments in 5G infrastructure from major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China leads the global 5G rollout, with companies like Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation pioneering advanced 5G antennas and base stations. Huawei’s FDD Massive MIMO antennas have been widely deployed, ensuring high-speed, reliable connectivity across China's 5G networks. With strong government backing and rapid network expansion strategies, both North America and Asia Pacific continue to witness robust growth in the 5G antennas market.

Recent Development

Feb. 12, 2025, Ericsson unveils new 5G radios and RAN Connect solutions lowering energy consumption by 30% and carbon footprint by 50% AIR 3266 radio and RAN Connect 6682 with high capacity drive spectral efficiency and multi-dimensional, scalable network layouts.

June 14, 2024, TE Connectivity presented IoT Advanced Solutions for Smart City, Healthcare, and Industry Applications at CommunicAsia 2024. It grew its portfolio by acquiring Laird Connectivity’s External Antennas business and Linx Technologies.

