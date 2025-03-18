TABLE TRAC’S CFO APPOINTED TO AGEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced on March 14, 2025 that its membership elected a new Board of Directors at its 2025 Annual Meeting. Table Trac’s CFO, Randy Gilbert has been appointed as a Director.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

About AGEM

AGEM is a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, iGaming / online, game content, table games, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM assists regulatory agencies and participates in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Randy Gilbert

Chief Financial Officer

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877