LBMC Named 2025 Accounting Today Top Firm, Ranks 35 Nationally

Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce its recognition as a 2025 Accounting Today Top 100 Firm, ranking 35th on the national list. The firm was also named a 2025 Accounting Today Regional Leader, securing the number three spot in the Southeast​. These achievements underscore LBMC’s continued growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to exceptional client service across diverse industries, reflected in its impressive 13.22% growth rate last year.

The Accounting Today Top 100 Firms list is a highly regarded benchmark in the accounting industry, evaluating firms based on growth, revenue, and service diversification. LBMC’s impressive national ranking reflects its strategic investments in technology, talent, and comprehensive service offerings, including audit, tax, and advisory services.

LBMC’s strong performance aligns with broader industry trends identified in the Accounting Today 2025 report, which highlighted the rapid growth of Client Advisory & Accounting Services (CAAS) and technology-driven advisory services. LBMC has strategically expanded its advisory offerings, including CAAS, business intelligence, AI, cybersecurity, healthcare consulting, and transaction advisory services, to enhance its ability to deliver high-value advisory services​ to its expanding client base.

"Earning a spot as the top 35 firm in the nation and ranking 3rd in the Southeast is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our clients. Our growth reflects not only our investments in technology and talent, but also our focus on fostering strong client relationships. We are excited to build on this momentum as we continue to expand our services and capabilities," Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC.

The prestigious Accounting Today awards follow additional achievements for LBMC, including being named a USA Today Top Recommended Firm and a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services.

Businesses looking to elevate their financial strategy and leverage advisory services are encouraged to connect with LBMC's team of experts today.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms and a top firm in the nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices.

