ZHITTYA GENESIS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES: DR. JACK JACOBS, PRESIDENT, TO RECEIVE NEVADABIO HONOR FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE BREAKTHROUGH

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine proudly announces that Dr. Jack Jacobs, President and Chief Science Officer, will be honored by NevadaBio at its Annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 5:30 pm for his pioneering research and breakthrough in reversing Parkinson’s disease symptoms in more than 200 patients. This milestone not only underscores the world-class innovation emerging from Las Vegas but also offers renewed hope to countless individuals worldwide facing the challenges of neurodegenerative disorders.

Zhittya’s development of FGF-1, a therapeutic that stimulates blood vessel growth (angiogenesis), has led to remarkable outcomes in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Clinical findings have shown that, by improving blood flow to affected areas of the brain, patients can experience significant improvements in their motor skills and quality of life. Dr. Jacobs and his team’s ongoing work highlights the potential for broader applications in treating other conditions linked to diminished blood flow, such as heart disease, stroke, and neuropathy.

“Zhittya Genesis Medicine was founded on the principle that many diseases, particularly those affecting the brain, are driven by a lack of adequate blood flow,” said Dr. Jacobs. “We believe this award from NevadaBio not only celebrates our achievements in reversing Parkinson’s disease symptoms in hundreds of patients, but also speaks to the promise of expanded treatments for conditions that affect millions of people globally.”

The NevadaBio Annual Awards Dinner will be held at the Durango Hotel in Las Vegas on April 2, 2025 at 5:30 PM. In addition to recognizing Dr. Jacobs, the event will highlight NevadaBio’s mission to foster the state’s growing biotechnology and health science sectors. Attendees will hear presentations on the economic opportunities that arise from local biotech innovations and learn how advanced research can rapidly translate into real-world solutions.

NevadaBio (Nevada Biotechnology & Health Science Consortium) is dedicated to advancing the state’s biotechnology and health sciences through education, advocacy, and collaboration. By celebrating achievements such as Zhittya’s breakthrough in Parkinson’s care, NevadaBio underscores Nevada’s growing stature as a hub for life-saving research and economic development.

