Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market to Reach USD 40.60 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustained Demand in Conventional Vehicles and Emerging Economies | SNS Insider

Austin, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Size was estimated at USD 24.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to arrive at USD 40.60 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The global automotive lead-acid battery market is experiencing significant growth due to the enduring reliance on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly in emerging economies, coupled with the cost-effectiveness and recyclability of lead-acid batteries.





Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 24.67 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Battery Type (Flooded, SLI, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB))

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) Key Drivers • Increasing vehicle sales, rising demand for start-stop technology, strong aftermarket needs, and sustainability trends, despite competition from lithium-ion batteries.

SLI Batteries Dominate by Type, Passenger Cars Lead by Vehicle Category in Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market

By Battery Type: In 2023, the Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) segment dominated the Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market, holding a market share of over 38%. SLI batteries play a critical role in conventional vehicles as their power is required for ignition and powering of lights and electronic accessories of the vehicle. The combination of cost effectiveness, reliability and ability to deliver bursts of high power make them irreplaceable, even as lithium-ion batteries take hold. The significant supply chain and recyclability of lead-acid SLI batteries also prepares them to strengthen their market position. Emerging economies dominate the global automotive market with their ICE vehicles, therefore, as these markets rise, a more stable economy for this type of batteries grows as well.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars dominated the Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market in 2023, accounting for over 76% of the market share. This dominance is largely due to the surge in global demand for passenger vehicles in the rapidly urbanizing regions, including the Asia-Pacific. Lead-acid batteries continue to be the batteries of choice for passenger vehicles, they are cost-effective, easier to maintain, and perform well in harsh conditions. Increasing manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles using lead-acid batteries for supporting applications has sustained the market demand. Passenger car sales have been driven further by government incentives, economic growth, and an increasing middle-class population, directly translating into demand for lead-acid batteries and consolidating their dominance in the automotive sector.

Asia-Pacific Leads Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market, North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region led the automotive lead-acid battery market in 2023, holding over 48% market share. The region’s dominance is driven by its robust automotive manufacturing infrastructure, especially seen in nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China, being the global leader in automobile production, is expected to fuel the demand for lead-acid batteries which are used extensively in conventional as well as electric vehicles. In addition, the growing production of vehicles in India and increasing sales in the aftermarket also drive the market growth. And Japan and South Korea, both renowned for their technological know-how and vast automotive supply networks, bolster the region’s market-leading position. Demand continues to be bolstered by a multitude of factors, including evolving urbanization trends, improved disposable incomes, and increasing vehicle ownership, making Asia-Pacific a central focal point for automotive battery manufacturing and distribution.

North America has emerged as the fastest-growing region in the automotive lead-acid battery market. The region's robust automotive industry, supported by major manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is a key factor in its rapid expansion. Due to rising demand for replacement batteries, especially for passenger vehicles and commercial fleets, the Market is growing. In addition, the increasing vehicle ownership, as well as extreme weather conditions that contribute to the wear & tear of batteries drives are contributing to the demand for lead-acid batteries. Furthermore, the development of advanced aftermarket services and the increasing emphasis on sustainable battery recycling propel the growth of the market. As battery technology improves and hybrid vehicles become more common, North America is expected to continue to grow in this market.

Recent Developments

In October 2024: Kinetic Green introduced a limited edition of its Safar Smart electric three-wheeler, available in both lead-acid and lithium battery variants. This edition includes upgraded features such as a music system and floor mats for an additional cost. To enhance affordability, the company has collaborated with Cholamandalam Finance and ReVfin Finance to offer attractive financing options.

Kinetic Green introduced a limited edition of its Safar Smart electric three-wheeler, available in both lead-acid and lithium battery variants. This edition includes upgraded features such as a music system and floor mats for an additional cost. To enhance affordability, the company has collaborated with Cholamandalam Finance and ReVfin Finance to offer attractive financing options. In August 2024: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility unveiled the new e-Alfa Plus, an electric three-wheeler designed for both urban and rural transportation. Equipped with a 150 Ah lead-acid battery and a peak power output of 1.95 kW, the vehicle delivers a real-world range exceeding 100 km per charge.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by Battery Type

8. Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





