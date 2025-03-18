SEALSQ Achieves a New Milestone: Secures 1.75 Billion Devices Worldwide with Hybrid Cryptographic Model, as Demand for Post-Quantum Chips Accelerates

Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Technology Powered by WISeKey Root of Trust Installed in Over 6 Billion Devices

SEALSQ NASDAQ QUANTUM DAY

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that 1.75 billion devices worldwide have been secured by its microprocessors since the Company’s inception. This historic milestone underscores SEALSQ’s pioneering role in digital security and its long-standing commitment to protecting critical systems, particularly as quantum computing nears commercial viability and the demand for post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) solutions intensifies.

Quantum and post-quantum security take center stage as NVIDIA hosts its first-ever “Quantum Day” at GTC 2025 scheduled to take place on March 20, 2025. The event brings together leading experts, industry pioneers, and researchers to discuss the rapid evolution of quantum computing, hybrid quantum-classical models, and the growing urgency for post-quantum cryptography. As industries prepare for the disruptive impact of quantum technology, SEALSQ remains at the forefront, offering cutting-edge PQC solutions embedded directly into secure hardware.

Anticipating the quantum era well ahead of its competitors, SEALSQ has strategically restructured its semiconductor business around post-quantum security solutions.

Traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and ECC will become obsolete when large-scale quantum computers gain the capability to break them. In response, SEALSQ has implemented NIST-approved post-quantum cryptographic standards, including CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, into its semiconductor designs, ensuring robust security against quantum-enabled cyber threats. Unlike software-based security, which remains vulnerable to side-channel and brute-force attacks, SEALSQ embeds PQC directly into its secure microcontrollers, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chips, and Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), providing unparalleled resilience against emerging threats.

The 1.75 billion devices worldwide integrating SEALSQ technology since the Company’s inception, is a remarkable achievement which solidifies SEALSQ’s position as a key player in securing industries such as IoT, industrial automation, smart cities, telecommunications, banking, government, healthcare, and automotive systems. SEALSQ’s secure chips are widely used in IoT sensors, connected vehicles, smart grid infrastructure, medical devices, payment systems, and secure authentication solutions. These microprocessors play a crucial role in preventing cyberattacks, ensuring data confidentiality, protecting identity credentials, and enabling secure communication between devices and networks.

A key component of SEALSQ’s security architecture is the WISeKey Root of Trust, which has been installed in over 6 billion devices globally. This trusted foundation ensures that SEALSQ’s chips operate in a zero-trust security environment, enabling strong authentication, digital signatures, and encrypted communications across various ecosystems. By embedding the WISeKey Root of Trust, SEALSQ guarantees secure device identity, end-to-end encryption, and resilience against cyber threats, making it a critical solution for industries handling sensitive data and mission-critical operations.

SEALSQ’s hybrid cryptographic model ensures a seamless transition from classical encryption to post-quantum security, maintaining backward compatibility while future-proofing digital ecosystems. By integrating both classical and quantum-resistant cryptographic techniques, this approach provides enhanced security against both current and future threats, allowing organizations to adopt post-quantum security at scale while ensuring interoperability with existing infrastructure. Additionally, SEALSQ is advancing quantum key distribution (QKD) technologies, leveraging quantum entanglement to create tamper-proof encryption keys.

As quantum computing moves from research to real-world applications, organizations must act now to ensure their systems are quantum resilient. SEALSQ’s forward-thinking strategy positions it as a trusted provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that businesses, governments, and consumers remain protected in the post-quantum era.

