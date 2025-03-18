GovSignals Extends AI-Powered Workflow Solution to Government Agencies with Multi-Million Dollar DIU Contract Win, Advances FedRAMP & IL5 Readiness

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovSignals , the first AI platform to automate the full process of finding and bidding on government contracts, announced today its expansion from supporting government contractors to directly serving government agencies. The company has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to help the agency better manage government acquisition workflows. This new contract underscores GovSignals’ commitment to delivering secure, data-driven capabilities to government organizations while accelerating its path toward FedRAMP and IL5 readiness.

GovSignals’ platform integrates advanced AI workflows—from data analytics to proposals and acquisition processes—providing a foundation akin to ERP-style functionality. For government contractors, GovSignals surfaces new opportunities, flags relevant projects for users, and helps companies create compliant proposals with just a few clicks. On the other side, GovSignals now also helps government agencies streamline accounting, procurement, and congressional reporting into a single, secure ecosystem, and can also automate many facets of evaluating government contracting proposals - for instance, ensuring proposals are compliant.

“This is an exciting milestone for GovSignals,” said Derek Hoyt, CEO of GovSignals. “Securing a DIU contract while advancing our FedRAMP and IL5 authorization demonstrates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation for the defense and government sectors. We remain focused on delivering AI-driven solutions that transform how agencies and contractors operate—improving efficiency, transparency and collaboration where it’s needed most.”

There is an enormous push inside the government for higher efficiency, and that helped drive GovSignals’ move to support government agencies. The GovSignals platform is helping agencies like DIU manage enterprise workflow and reporting more efficiently, and improve their ability to build programs, create and review solicitations and drive acquisition and oversight efficiencies. Before GovSignals, DIU was managing these processes manually.

FedRAMP and IL5 are critical in ensuring contractors and government agencies can securely utilize CUI data in cloud based proposal and contracting systems. As one of the first GovCon platforms to achieve this milestone, GovSignals is prepared for large-scale growth in both the GovCon and Government sectors.

As part of its initiative to modernize document-intensive operations, GovSignals has partnered with Unstructured to bring advanced data processing capabilities to its platform. This collaboration enables users to extract, process, and operationalize critical insights from unstructured data at scale—addressing DIU’s need for efficient data ingestion, cross-system validation, and automated reporting. Unstructured’s ability to transform unstructured files into AI-ready data accelerates GovSignal’s ability to streamline workflows and reduce reporting lag. By leveraging Unstructured’s powerful preprocessing capabilities, the GovSignals platform will supercharge DIU’s efforts to both accelerate their mission and drive efficiencies by bringing AI to what have been largely manual back office functions. Unstructured’s ETL platform is also on track to achieve IL 5 readiness as part of this engagement.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with GovSignals to enable DIU to move faster and more efficiently,” said Brian Raymond, CEO and Founder at Unstructured. “By combining our expertise in preparing enterprise data for use in AI applications with GovSignals’ secure, AI-driven workflows, we’re enabling public sector teams to transform massive volumes of unstructured data into actionable insights - helping organizations like DIU modernize workflow and financial reporting processes. Our partnership enables agencies to seamlessly integrate unstructured and structured data for more comprehensive decision-making.”

By integrating AI-driven acquisition and workflow processes, GovSignals empowers users with real-time insights and streamlined operations. The company’s dedication to top-tier security, underscored by its commitment to achieving FedRAMP and IL5 standards, reflects GovSignals’ resolve to meet the evolving needs of the public sector with cutting-edge, compliance-forward solutions.

For more information about GovSignals and its transformative acquisition AI solutions, visit govsignals.ai

About Unstructured

Unstructured is a leader in AI-ready data processing solutions that empower organizations to harness the value of both unstructured and structured data for AI applications. With a focus on advanced data orchestration, Unstructured delivers modular, scalable solutions that power enterprise AI-enabled workflows across government and commercial sectors. The company’s cutting-edge capabilities in document processing and multimodal data transformation streamline complex data challenges and accelerate innovation. Learn more at https://unstructured.io/ .

About GovSignals

GovSignals is a pioneering AI platform designed for the unique workflow needs of government agencies and government contractors. By combining data intelligence, workflow automation, and robust security measures, GovSignals enables stakeholders on both sides of the government contracting industry to achieve better outcomes—from advanced proposal management to streamlined acquisition processes. With a steadfast commitment to top security standards, GovSignals is shaping the future of GovCon technology. Learn more at https://www.govsignals.ai/ .

