Reporting on acquisition of treasury shares

Aalst, Belgium, March 18, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.

During the work week ending on March 14, 2025, Ontex repurchased 142,682 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below.





Date # shares Average

price (in €) Minimum

price (in €) Maximum

price (in €) Total value

(in €) 10/03/2025 34,000 8.435 8.380 8.470 286,785 11/03/2025 31,763 8.228 8.210 8.250 261,358 12/03/2025 37,093 8.256 8.210 8.290 306,249 13/03/2025 24,500 8.330 8.300 8.360 204,085 14/03/2025 15,326 8.602 8.400 8.670 131,834





On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex’s obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

