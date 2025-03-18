Company announcement no. 07

Annual general meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S



Results of the annual general meeting held on 18 March 2025:

The report by the Board of Directors, the audited financial statements and the proposal for allocation of profits were approved.

The remuneration report for 2024 and the level of the Board’s remuneration in 2025 were approved.

The authorisation to the Company to buy treasury shares was approved.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as external auditors to audit the Company’s financial statements and to prepare a report on the Company’s sustainability reporting.

The proposals from the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Association were approved.





Election of members to the Board of Directors

Kjeld Johannesen (Nibe), Per Nikolaj Bukh (Risskov), Morten Bach Gaardboe (Slagelse), Henrik Sjøgreen (Gentofte), Lisa Lund Holst (Virum), Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (Aalborg) and Mette Louise Kaagaard (Birkerød) were re-elected as board members.

In addition, the Board of Directors consists of members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, chairman of Spar Nord Kreds, Gitte Holmgaard, deputy chairman of Spar Nord Kreds, and Rikke Marie Christiansen, HR Partner.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Kjeld

Johannesen as chairman and Per Nikolaj Bukh as deputy chairman.

Spar Nord

Martin Bach

SVP Corporate Communication

