SME, Leader in Manufacturing Workforce Solutions, Announces Speakers for Upcoming SME FUSION Event

DETROIT, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating widespread adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and building North America's talent and capabilities, announced the confirmed speakers and panelists today for its workforce development event, SME FUSION. The event, which serves as a platform for industry, academia and community-based organizations to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of the manufacturing workforce, will take place April 8-10 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, MI.

SME FUSION keynotes, panels and roundtable sessions will cover manufacturing’s biggest workforce challenges and opportunities, including:

Training to close the skills gap

Leveraging AI in Workforce Development

Sustainable onboarding

Partnering with state government and manufacturing associations Diversifying the talent pipeline

Expanding access to manufacturing careers

Comprehensive talent development

and more

“We are entering an exciting phase in the evolution of manufacturing, where collaboration and innovation will shape the workforce of today and tomorrow," said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director & CEO. “SME FUSION offers a powerful platform to bring together voices from across the manufacturing sector. This event will provide actionable insights, foster meaningful partnerships, and equip attendees with the tools they need to tackle the industry’s most pressing workforce challenges. Together, we will inspire and drive the transformation of the manufacturing workforce, empowering employers and communities to take their next steps towards success in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Over two dozen manufacturing and workforce development leaders will participate as speakers, including:

Industry & Consultants



Derek Anti, Global Director, Manufacturing Engineering Machining Category, Cummins

Bill Berrian, CEO, Pindel

Matt Carr, President & CEO, Storch Magnetics

Nat Frampton, CEO, LECS Energy LLC

Matt Hladki, Chief Administrative Officer, Grede

Mardy Leathers, Ph.D., Principal, Hashtag Strategies

Geoff Lipnevicius, Senior Manager, Organizational Effectiveness, Lincoln Electric

Tara May, CEO, Aspiritech

Christine McLear, Workforce Development Lead, GlobalFoundries

Becca O’Toole, Partnership Development Director, Cengage Ready to Hire

Daniel Rodriguez, Sales Director, Didactic NAM, Festo Didactic, Inc.

Sara Ross, Chief Vitality Officer, BrainAmped – Keynote Speaker

Daniel Sellhausen, Manager, Power Tool Accessory Prototyping, Milwaukee Tool

Hugh Shadeed, Director, Learning & Development, Rivian

Brian Stavola, Training and Development Specialist, Constellium Higher Education



Joann Blumenfeld, Catalyst Founder & Director, North Carolina State University

Kelvin Byrd, Academic Dean, Greenville Technical College

Adam Campbell, Dean, Career and Technical Education, Heartland Community College

Barry Kinsey, Director of Workforce Development, Monroe County Community College

Juan E. Meija, Ph.D., President & CEO, Tyler Junior College

Annette Parker, Ph.D., President, South Central College

Chris White, Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Upward Mobility, State University of New York

Terri Sandu, Director, Talent and Business Innovation, Lorain Community College Associations, Non-Profits & Government Michael Eaton, Executive Director, Missouri Association of Manufacturing

Mike Frame, Executive Vice President, The Manufacturers Association & The Manufacturers Alliance of NY State

Tara Havlicek, Program Manager, MEAF, Grants Management, Disability, Inclusion & Volunteer Engagement, Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation

Jeannine Kunz, CEO, SME – Keynote Speaker Nick Moore, Director, Alabama Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation

Amy Stage, Director of Apprenticeship and Workforce Development, The Manufacturers Association

C. Dennis Triggs II, Director of Employment and Workforce Development, Urban League of West Michigan

In addition to dynamic keynote addresses and panel discussions, SME FUSION will feature interactive workshops and powerful networking opportunities. These sessions are always a highlight as attendees connect with others tackling and uniquely solving the same challenges. The time is designed to provide actionable strategies and ensuring the seamless transfer of institutional knowledge.

Additional speakers and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks, and the full event agenda can be accessed here.

SME FUSION is open to all individuals passionate about shaping the future of manufacturing and those who are committed to building a robust, future-ready workforce. Registration is now open, and those interested in attending can find more information about the event and secure their spot by visiting SME FUSION’s website.

