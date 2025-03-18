HTX February Performance Report: Trading Volume Surges, Secured Top 3 Ranking in EUR-Stablecoin Trading Volume

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid February's cryptocurrency market volatility, HTX demonstrated robust performance, delivering exceptional achievements in trading volume, user engagement, product enhancements, and global market expansion. HTX's performance during this period has garnered recognition from prominent media outlets, underscoring the platform's resilience and commitment to providing a robust trading environment.

Stronger Platform Growth with Industry-Wide Recognition

February witnessed a substantial surge in HTX's trading volume, accompanied by an 8.15% month-over-month rise in HTX App logins, indicating heightened user engagement and platform appeal..

According to CoinDesk Data's February 27th report, HTX's global expansion has yielded impressive results, securing a top-three position in EUR-stablecoin trading volume. This achievement underscores HTX's growing presence and influence within the international digital asset market. Furthermore, HTX has been honored by Forbes as one of the " Top 25 World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges of 2025 ," a testament to its unwavering commitment to security, regulatory compliance, and user confidence.

HTX also participated in key industry summits during February. At the 2025 HTX DAO Victoria Harbour Night - Journey of Confidence event in Hong Kong, Justin Sun, Global Advisor of HTX, discussed the decentralized stablecoin USDD, emphasizing its innovative mechanisms designed to optimize user returns and enhance the overall user experience. He reaffirmed USDD's commitment to long-term development, emphasizing robust technology and effective community governance as pillars for sustainable growth.

Maximizing Wealth Creation for Users

In February, HTX listed six new assets, bringing significant wealth growth opportunities for its users, particularly among the high-performers. Specifically, KAITO surged 207% post-listing, BERA increased by 80%, and LAYER rose by 50%. Even amidst recent market fluctuations, HTX continues to provide avenues for wealth creation.

HTX exhibited keen market discernment by being among the first to list TST and SHELL from the BSC ecosystem. TST, a notable BSC project endorsed by CZ, saw HTX respond promptly to its burgeoning popularity, effectively capturing market trends and providing users with a distinct early-mover advantage.



HTX Ventures, recognizing emerging AI opportunities, released its latest research report in February titled "DeepSeek Sparks the AI Sector's 'iPhone Moment,' and Agent Tokens' Integration into Real Crypto Businesses Accelerates." This insightful report explores AI technology's extensive applications within the cryptocurrency sector, providing investors with valuable market foresight while fostering ecosystem growth and pioneering project incubation.

HTX also focused on enhancing its product offerings. The platform revamped the HTX Earn subscription interface, streamlining processes and improving operational convenience for an optimized user experience. Additionally, the USDD Flexible Earn platform was upgraded to support USDT subscriptions at a 1:1 ratio, offering users a 12% APY and ensuring stable returns during market fluctuations. HTX will remain dedicated to continuously improving product functionalities and enriching its offerings.

Safeguarding User Assets as a Priority

HTX has significantly enhanced its security infrastructure throughout February, reinforcing its commitment to protecting user accounts, transactions, and assets.These comprehensive security measures underscore HTX's unwavering dedication to providing a secure and reliable trading environment for its global user base.

As a pioneer in implementing Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX has consistently demonstrated its dedication to transparency by publicly disclosing reserve data for 29 consecutive months. The platform recently updated its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves for March 2025.

Users can access the monthly updated reports and view the platform's financial status from the "Assets - PoR Reports" page on the HTX official website.

Throughout February, HTX's customer service team provided exceptional support, assisting 33,743 users and effectively addressing 65,636 inquiries and tickets across various areas such as P2P trading, on-chain transactions, 2FA, asset management, and KYC verification. The team's dedication to providing professional and timely solutions resulted in an 82% user satisfaction rating in February, fostering a positive and loyal user base.

HTX showcased robust growth in February, driven by significant trading volume increases, innovative product offerings, fortified security measures, and premium user service. With its global expansion and continuous improvements to products and services, HTX is well-positioned to gain a larger market share, offering an enhanced digital asset trading and investment experience to users worldwide.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

