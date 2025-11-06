Privacy Sector Reignited! HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (Oct 27-Nov 2): Top Gainer DARK Soars 110%, as AI and Privacy Lead Dual Rallies





PANAMA CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past week (Oct 27 – Nov 2), the crypto market trended lower amidst volatility, even as mainstream funds flowed back into emerging narrative sectors. Concepts such as AI, privacy tokens, and Layer2 saw strong momentum shifts, with several mid- and small-cap tokens delivering impressive performances. Multiple sectors listed on HTX are flourishing simultaneously, driving a sustained increase in trading activity on the platform. Specifically, the AI narrative regained traction amid the x402 protocol boom, while the privacy sector staged a powerful comeback led by veteran assets. Together, AI and privacy emerged as the twin growth engines of this market cycle.



AI Narrative Returns: DARK, GAME, and VIRTUAL Take the Lead

The AI sector was undoubtedly the focus this week. The rise of the x402 protocol reignited on-chain enthusiasm for AI narratives. Initiated by Coinbase, the protocol aims to allow AI agents to directly access services through on-chain micropayments, laying the groundwork for an "AI self-paying economy". Its rapid emergence has fueled a market frenzy around a series of projects labeled "AI & x402".

DARK (Dark Eclipse): As one of the few projects in the Solana ecosystem that integrates both AI and x402 applications, DARK surged 110% this week, emerging as the top gainer. Due to the recent breakouts of AI-related assets on Solana, DARK's trading volume has more than tripled, making it a representative asset of the current AI narrative wave.

GAME (GAME by Virtuals): GAME, from the Base AI sector, continued its strong momentum with an 80% rally this week. As the AI agent token of the Virtuals Protocol, GAME is built on the Base ecosystem and carries dual "AI" and "x402" tags, combining strong trading activity with substantial conceptual potential.

VIRTUAL (Virtuals Protocol): Up 30%, showing steady performance. As the x402 ecosystem matures, VIRTUAL is poised to become a flagship project in the AI + virtual asset space.

Hot Token Listing Winners——10.27-11.2 2025

Privacy Sector Stands Out: DASH and ZEC Stage a Strong Comeback

DASH (Dash): Up 77% this week, leading the privacy sector. Known for its "hybrid privacy + instant payment" model, DASH holds distinct advantages in payment network restructuring and on-chain settlements. The recent community-driven DASH Evolution upgrade has rekindled market confidence in the project's long-term potential.

ZEC (Zcash): Up 20% this week, marking a strong rebound for this veteran privacy token. As one of the pioneering privacy tokens, ZEC is built on zero-knowledge proof (zk-SNARKs) technology and continues to provide foundational support for on-chain privacy protection.



Layer 2 and Derivatives: ZK and ASTER Advance Steadily

ZK (ZKsync): Surged 70% this week, a Layer 2 representative. The ZK ecosystem made progress in Rollups, cross-chain interoperability, and privacy expansion, while infrastructure improvements such as zkEVM and zkBridge drove capital inflows. As Ethereum's scaling roadmap enters a new phase, investors are re-evaluating the medium- to long-term value of ZK-related assets.

ASTER (Aster): Rose 20% this week, a standout performer in decentralized perpetuals (PerpDEX). The PerpDEX sector is largely driven by trading volume and market volatility. As activity in the derivatives market increased, ASTER steadily expanded its user base through its low-fee, high-leverage product mechanism.

AI and Privacy Resonate, Intensifying Structural Market Rotation

Overall, AI and privacy emerged as the two main forces driving market recovery this week. The former represents the push to expand the boundaries of innovation and efficiency, while the latter signifies both a steadfast commitment to and a revival of the decentralized ethos. From DARK's explosive rally to the resurgence of DASH and ZEC, the market is witnessing the convergence and resonance of new and traditional narratives.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

