Galactic Celebration, Break Beyond Boundaries: HTX DAO x TRON TOKEN2049 Afterparty Set to Ignite the Ultimate Web3 Feast

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1–2, 2025, the global crypto world will once again turn the spotlight on TOKEN2049 Singapore.

This year, HTX DAO and HTX Ventures will feature prominently as Gold Sponsors. Even more exciting, HTX DAO and TRON are co-hosting the grand TOKEN2049 Afterparty on October 2. This premier event promises cross-industry dialogue, top-tier entertainment, lucrative lucky draws, and immersive interactions, inviting Web3 pioneers from around the world to embark on a journey to "Break Beyond Boundless".

Afterparty: A Galactic Celebration Unlocking the Ultimate Web3 Party

"Welcome aboard the HTX DAO & TRON Joint Spaceship. Please complete your identity verification promptly to join the Boundary Breakers Program and reach the designated boarding gate." At the entrance, every guest will be greeted by a futuristic message from Justin Sun, as if transmitted directly from the virtual world, warm yet powerful.

On the evening of October 2, the HTX DAO × TRON TOKEN2049 Afterparty will transform into the center of the Web3 universe, creating an immersive starship experience that gathers top global developers, investors, and Web3 pioneers. Together, they will "Break Beyond Boundaries" and explore blockchain's limitless potential.

At the core zone of the Afterparty, a dedicated interactive zone is set up for "Boundary Breakers", featuring an AI-powered immersive photo experience. In just one click, guests can generate exclusive photos, recreating the spectacular view of "Justin Sun gazing at Earth from a space capsule".

Incorporating the landmark Web3 events in 2025, five themed photo templates will be available: NASDAQ Listing, Forbes Magazine Cover, Infinite Cosmos, Avant-Garde Banana Art, and Futuristic TRON Ecosystem. These themes capture the infinite possibilities of breaking boundaries and inspire the global community to shape the future together. Each photo is more than just a creative keepsake; it serves as an inspiration for global users to embark on bold, multidimensional explorations toward a boundless future.

After verifying their "Boundary Breaker" identity, guests will receive a mystery gift pack, making the experience unforgettable! Inside the Afterparty venue, more surprises await: a giant astronaut balloon floats above, as if Justin Sun himself were summoning crypto users worldwide from across the galaxies to explore the infinite possibilities of Web3. Dynamic lighting and visual effects on the stage will create an immersive atmosphere straight out of a sci-fi epic blockbuster.

That evening, Justin Sun will deliver a keynote, diving deep into the future trends of Web3 and co-creating a magnificent blueprint with global crypto participants. Acclaimed musician RasTruck will also take the stage and perform a brand-new song specially composed for HTX's 12th anniversary.

It should be noted that the Afterparty will feature non-stop rounds of lucky draws, with prizes including ETH, Formula 1 tickets, TRUMP watches, massive USDT & HTX token airdrops, and premium merchandise, valued at nearly 20,000 USDT.

The event is co-created with the strong support of ecosystem partners such as PePeonTron, MetaMask, Arkham, LayerZero, SunPump, JUST, APENFT, BitTorrent, and WINkLink, with the goal of building a unique platform for exchange that fosters deeper connections across the global crypto community.

With $TRUMP's Support, the Web3 Ecosystem Accelerates Into the Mainstream

Another major highlight of this grand celebration is the landmark collaboration with $TRUMP, which steps in as the diamond sponsor of both the Miss HTX Season 3 global contest and the HTX DAO x TRON TOKEN2049 Afterparty. With $TRUMP's powerful support, these two events gain tremendous global influence, marking an epic convergence of the crypto world with mainstream political and commercial forces.

At the Afterparty, the spotlight will also shine on the Miss HTX Global Contest Awards Ceremony. Particularly, the event will present "The $TRUMP Innovator Award". This special award not only celebrates the intelligence, charisma, and Web3 contributions of its recipients but also fuses the global influence of the Trump family and the viral energy of meme culture to open a new chapter for female empowerment in Web3.

As this moment arrives, a new era for Web3 that is more integrated, mainstream, and brimming with possibilities has officially begun.

New Check-in Experience: The Gold Sponsor's "Treasure Hunt"

As a gold sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, HTX DAO & HTX Ventures will make a dazzling appearance at booths PB5-82 & PB5-85, offering wonderful interactive experiences for visitors.

At the booth, participants can complete just three fun interactive tasks to earn a scratch-card raffle ticket for a chance to win generous prizes. The rewards are equally impressive, including 6 limited-edition TOKEN2049 gift boxes, 6 VIP table tickets for the Afterparty, and a variety of premium merchandise, ensuring every guest walks away with both surprises and exclusive keepsakes.

Together Toward a New Web3 Era: Break Beyond Boundless

From Justin Sun's galactic call to TRUMP's powerful support, from the crowning of Miss HTX to immersive prize draws, … This TOKEN2049 Singapore journey is a testament to the user-centric vision of HTX DAO, TRON, and HTX Ventures. Every detail is meticulously crafted to deliver both immersion and value in every interaction and every perspective.

Here, as cross-industry dialogue collides with breakthrough innovation, and celebration meets co-creation, a boundless festival of exploration, openness, and innovation unfolds. More than just an industry gathering, it is a collective vow from HTX DAO, TRON, and HTX Ventures for the future: to break boundaries, to create value, and to connect every spark of passion and imagination in the crypto world.

On October 1-2, board the ship and set sail for the galactic journey. See you in Singapore.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

