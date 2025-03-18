Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Payouts Relating to the Termination of Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today additional information regarding the termination of Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), which was announced on December 27, 2024.

On March 14, 2025, Purpose redeemed all of the issued and outstanding ETF shares, Series A shares and Series F shares of Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund. The ETF shares of Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund were voluntarily delisted from the CBOE Exchange at the close of business on March 12, 2025.

Fund securityholders will receive the following amounts on or about March 18, 2025, in connection with the termination of the Fund. No action is required to be taken by securityholders to receive such amounts. Purpose confirms that there are no distributions of income or capital gains included in the redemption amount.

Fund Class / Series of share/unit Ticker / FundSERV Redemption Amount (per Share)1 Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund







ETF Shares MJJ $2.6593 Series A Shares PFC4200 $2.4573 Series F Shares PFC4201 $2.6787

1In Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless stated otherwise.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

