Quick Custom Intelligence Launches Advanced Real-Time Host Management Features

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the premier provider of real-time analytics and customer engagement solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries, today announced the launch of its latest enhancements to the QCI Platform. These enhancements address industry challenges related to coding and offer management, dynamic host incentive programs, and cross-platform communication—capabilities that set QCI apart from their competitors.

Comprehensive Integration with Casino Management Systems for Coding and Offer Management

QCI’s updated platform streamlines the intricate process of coding offers, importing and pushing lists, and integrating directly with casino management systems. By providing robust programmatic interfaces, the platform enables properties to seamlessly manage complex coding requirements and deliver tailored offers to guests in real time. This level of integration and flexibility empowers operators to maximize their campaign performance and guest engagement.

Lynette O’Connell, VP of Customer Success for QCI, commented “With this enhanced integration, casinos can now execute highly targeted campaigns with greater accuracy and efficiency. By simplifying offer management and streamlining complex coding, we’re empowering operators to maximize guest engagement and ROI."

Dynamic Metrics Adjustments and Tiering for Host Incentive Programs

Building on QCI’s core principle of real-time customization, the platform now offers advanced functionality to dynamically adjust player metrics and targets—such as theo net freeplay and comps—and reassign goal parameters based on mid-quarter book changes. These new tools enable properties to create adaptive host incentive programs with tiered goals and thresholds, ensuring that every incentive structure remains both profitable and continually optimized. Targets are cascaded down to the player level, giving hosts clear direction on who to engage and how to manage their players effectively.

Nick Salemi, Sr. Customer Engagement Manager for QCI, stated “One of the biggest compliments I hear about our software is how easy it makes managing host books and their targets. Player development leaders can focus on coaching and developing their teams, knowing the math behind host targets is accurate. If player relationships change, managers can trust that the data and targets will reflect those updates. From a host’s perspective, my favorite insight to highlight is the relationship between ADT and visit frequency, showing just how valuable each guest and visit truly is.”

Seamless Host Communication and Task Management Across Platforms

Responding to the industry need for a unified host workflow, QCI’s latest enhancements centralize text message tracking, email integration (including Outlook), and real-time task assignments under one intuitive user interface. Hosts and property managers can collaborate more efficiently, gain immediate visibility into host activities, and document performance for comprehensive reporting—far surpassing capabilities offered by QCI competitors.

Julie Margeson, Sr. Customer Engagement Manage for QCI, explained “Collaboration between Hosts, Slots, and Marketing is transforming how casinos engage with their customers. Slots teams coordinate with Hosts and players when games are added or removed from the floor, Hosts gain visibility into non-redeemers for Marketing campaigns, and Marketing creates targeted campaigns to promote new Slot Floor sections—inviting select players to generate excitement around new areas or games. By working together, these teams ensure players stay informed, enhance retention, and deliver a seamless, holistic customer experience rather than addressing isolated aspects of their journey.”

Executive Commentary

“In today’s rapidly evolving gaming environment, operators need agile solutions that bridge all aspects of player development—from comprehensive coding in IGT to dynamic host management and communications,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “We are committed to providing these high-level capabilities in a seamless platform so that our partners can maximize their revenue and strengthen player relationships.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Lynette O’Connell

Lynette’s expertise is comprised of 20 years of high-volume gaming operations experience in CRM, database marketing, analysis, and loyalty club development. She leads the QCI customer team as well as being the customer advocate at QCI, focused on customer adoption, best practices, gathering feedback, and working to ensure that the customer’s goals are achieved satisfactorily, thus helping to increase sales as well. She defines and optimizes the customer’s journey post-installation, helping them develop best practices and working with them to measure success and see the ROI in QCI products.

ABOUT Nick Salemi

Nick earned a B.S. in Business Management and followed that up with a decade working in customer related roles from hockey teams to video technology companies, eventually finding his place in the casino gaming industry. He then focused on casino operations specifically as it pertains to customer loyalty and retention by delivering a positive experience and managing these relationships. He now brings all of this experience to the QCI Customer Success Team.

ABOUT Julie Margeson

Julie is a diversely skilled Technical Engineer with over 20 years of experience helping businesses in the casino industry maintain smooth operations and an optimal workflow. She is committed to applying emerging technologies to streamline product development and business operations. Her extensive background includes several years spent at top casinos in Las Vegas including The Cosmopolitan, Wynn, Encore and The Mirage. Now she brings her exceptional industry skills to work with the QCI Customer Success Team.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354