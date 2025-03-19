Bitget Wallet Partners with Cryptorefills to Enable Crypto Travel Payments in 180 Countries





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has partnered with Cryptorefills to enable seamless crypto payments for travel. Users can now book flights, hotels, and other services using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and more, eliminating the need for fiat conversions and making digital assets more practical for everyday spending.

Cryptorefills is now accessible as a DApp within Bitget Wallet's "Spend with Crypto" section, allowing users to pay for travel and other essential services directly from their wallets. Beyond flights and hotels, users can purchase gift cards, top up mobile credit, and access gaming services from major brands. This integration streamlines crypto transactions across global merchants, bringing real-world utility to digital assets.

As a global crypto payment platform operating in over 180 countries, Cryptorefills supports more than 5,000 brands across travel, telecom, and retail. "Our mission is to make cryptocurrency a seamless payment method for everyday use," said Massimiliano Silenzi, CEO of Cryptorefills. "Partnering with Bitget Wallet extends our reach, allowing millions of users to pay for travel and other services directly with their crypto holdings."

"Travel is a natural use case for crypto, offering a borderless payment experience," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "This partnership with Cryptorefills accelerates our vision for PayFi, making digital assets more accessible and practical in the real world. We will continue expanding our ecosystem to drive the next phase of crypto-powered financial innovation."

This partnership is part of Bitget Wallet's PayFi strategy to integrate crypto earning, sending, and spending into a unified onchain financial system. PayFi aims to make crypto payments frictionless and widely accepted by building a network of merchants and payment partners across industries. Alongside in-app shopping and upcoming QR code and POS integrations, Bitget Wallet is advancing crypto payment's role in mainstream commerce.

To celebrate the partnership, Bitget Wallet and Cryptorefills are launching a cashback campaign from March 17 to 23, 2025. Users who book flights, hotels, or buy gift cards with crypto via Bitget Wallet on Cryptorefills will earn 5% cashback, up to $5 per user, limited to 1,000 redemptions on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

About Cryptorefills

Cryptorefills empowers people in over 180 countries to meet their everyday needs by purchasing products and services with cryptocurrency. From topping up mobile credit and purchasing gift cards from the world’s leading brands to booking flights across 300 airlines and stays across over 1 million hotels and properties, Cryptorefills offers a seamless blockchain-purchase experience. As an early adopter of the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the first ecommerce in the world to adopt Ethereum Layer 2 and scalable blockchain stablecoin payments, Cryptorefills is leading the innovation in decentralized payments. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Cryptorefills is a fast-growing fintech and a proud member of the Holland Fintech Association and Blockchain Netherlands Foundation.

