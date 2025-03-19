Defiance Launches HOOX: 2X Leveraged ETF for Robinhood Markets, Inc.

MIAMI, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs introduces HOOX, the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF, a 2X leveraged single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified exposure to Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD). This ETF offers traders a way to seek enhanced returns on Robinhood Markets, Inc without requiring a margin account.

HOOX seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily percentage change of Robinhood Markets, a pioneer in commission-free trading that has transformed the brokerage industry with innovative technology and a user-friendly platform.

“HOOX offers investors a compelling opportunity for investors seeking amplified exposure to Robinhood Markets, a company that has redefined retail investing,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “As Robinhood continues to expand its offerings and shape the future of trading, this ETF allows investors to participate in its growth with enhanced returns.”

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

An investment in HOOX is not an investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs.

Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds’ may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

HOOD Risks: The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of HOOD. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of HOOD even though it does not.

Indirect Investment Risk. HOOD is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

Trading Risk. The trading price of the fund may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also play a significant role in trading HOOD potentially affecting the supply and demand dynamics and contributing to market price volatility. Public perception and external factors beyond the company’s control may influence HOOD’s stock price disproportionately.

Performance Risk. HOOD may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of HOOD to decline.

HOOD Operational Risks. HOOD’s plans to venture into new international markets introduces significant uncertainties that may not yield desired outcomes. Operations are subject to complex and evolving laws, with non-compliance posing threats to HOOD’s business. Past and potential future regulatory investigations, settlements, and litigation could lead to substantial costs and reputational damage. Intense competition from rivals with greater resources threatens HOOD’s market position and revenue.

Financial Exchanges and Data Industry Risks. The industry is highly susceptible to fluctuations in economic conditions, changes in market sentiment, and regulatory alterations, which can significantly affect market volatility and trading volumes. Technological disruptions or failures, including cybersecurity breaches, could compromise user data and disrupt trading activities, potentially leading to financial losses for both the company and its users.

Global Crypto Asset Trading Platform Risks. HOOD has announced plans to expand its crypto asset business. Such an expansion will subject HOOD to risks related to regulatory compliance, such as the potential for increased scrutiny, enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) requirements, and the need for additional licenses in various jurisdictions. Operational risks will also arise from the complexities of integrating the new platform’s operations, technology, and culture, as well as the need to bolster system security and manage a more extensive technology infrastructure.

HOOX Fund Risks

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Security will be magnified.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund’s holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions when compared to most ETFs.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Underlying Security’s performance, before the Fund’s management fee and other expenses.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk of the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact Information

David Hanono

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

