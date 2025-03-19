Q3 2024 Dividend Exchange Rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announced on November 12, 2024 a dividend in respect of the quarter ended September 30, 2024 in the amount of 29 cents per share (the “Q3 2024 Dividend”.) The Company will pay the Q3 2024 Dividend on March 31, 2025 to those shareholders on the register on February 28, 2025.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 22.241 pence per share, based on the March 17, 2025 exchange rate of GBP 0.76693=US $1.00.

