Odense, March 19th, 2025

Postponement of publication of annual report

The publication of the company’s annual report is postponed from March 20th to April 4th, 2025, due to delays in completion of the report.

The above-mentioned change will not impact further changes to the financial calendar, including the annual general meeting, which continues as planned on April 28th, 2025.

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts’ countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technically equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.

