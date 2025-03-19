BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on March 26, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on March 31, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name
Fund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.112
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.059
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.158
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.077
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.238
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.173
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.222
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.058
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.181
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.071
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.080
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.219
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.229
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.166
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.193
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.091
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.153
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.119
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.076
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG$0.071
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.135
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.119
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.442
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.373
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.042
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.060
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.044
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.114
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.133
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.111
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.219
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.090
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.189
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.111
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.194
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.135
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.180
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.140
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.063
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.049
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.040
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.111
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.073
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.273
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.122
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.133
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.169
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.102
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.070
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.242
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.168
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.298
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.071
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.053
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.058
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.065
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.071
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.057
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.052
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.060
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.119
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.127
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.080
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.130
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.037
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.042
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.029
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.088
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.117
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.125
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.087
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.108
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.160
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.174
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.090
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.142
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.099
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.148

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated
Cash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.121


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com         
  