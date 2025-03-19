BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on March 26, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on March 31, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.049 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.051 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.112 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.059 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.158 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.077 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.238 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.173 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.222 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.058 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.181 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.079 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.071 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.069 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.080 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.219 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.229 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.166 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.193 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.105 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.061 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.091 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.153 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.079 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.069 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.119 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.121 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.076 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.071 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.135 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.119 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.442 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.373 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.061 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.042 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.060 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.115 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.044 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.059 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.114 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.057 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.133 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.111 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.219 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.090 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.189 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.111 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.194 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.135 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.180 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.140 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.063 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.049 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.040 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.111 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.073 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.083 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.080 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.273 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.122 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.133 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.169 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.102 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.070 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.242 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.168 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.298 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.071 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.053 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.058 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.065 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.047 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.071 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.057 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.052 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.060 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.119 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.127 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.080 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.061 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.130 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.037 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.042 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.029 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.088 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.117 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.125 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.087 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.108 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.160 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.174 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.090 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.142 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.099 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.148

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash Distribution

Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.121



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

