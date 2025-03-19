PrimeXBT Introduces Cashback as a New Way to Redeem Rewards





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a regulated global multi-asset broker, has introduced a new benefit to its Rewards Center in the form of cashback. Clients can now get back up to 20% of their trading fees and CFD spreads, with the amount being credited directly to their USDT or USD wallets (T&Cs apply). With this update, the broker aims to provide even more value for traders, who can now convert their rewards into real, usable funds, helping offset trading costs.

Traders can claim cashback on any trades made from 18 February onwards. The amount available depends on their Rewards Center balance at the time of redemption. For example, if a client has paid 100 USDT in fees, they would be eligible for 20 USDT cashback. However, if the client’s Reward Center balance was below 20 USDT, they would only be able to redeem an amount equal to their balance.

“At PrimeXBT, we’ve always focused on putting our clients’ needs first. We’re committed to consistently providing them with added value through innovations like our Rewards Center. With the introduction of cashback, traders have a new way to redeem rewards, providing them with added flexibility and the ability to optimise their trading strategies,” a PrimeXBT spokesperson said.



The Rewards Centre is designed to provide traders with valuable incentives that can be used for trading. By completing Trader Tasks, participating in Trade & Earn campaigns, and claiming the Welcome Bonus users can earn up to $6100 in rewards which can be converted into Cashback or redeemed as a Deposit Bonus to increase trading balance by up to 20%, giving them additional funds to trade with. This reward model not only enhances trading opportunities but also encourages traders to develop their skills and market knowledge, creating a more engaging and rewarding trading experience.



As traders and investors continue searching for the best trading conditions, PrimeXBT stands out for its trader-first approach. Innovative products like its Rewards Center and the recent introduction of Cashback prove the broker’s dedication to giving clients more for less. With such a strong focus on traders’ needs, PrimeXBT continues to offer one of the most rewarding trading experiences available.



